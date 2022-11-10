Indiana basketball's 2021 campaign was characterized by a lot of things. There was the defense, a staple of any Mike Woodson-led group. It was up and down, featuring the high highs of defeating Purdue at home and the magical Big Ten tournament run and the low lows of failing to close out multiple outings on the road, ultimately squandering opportunities to improve upon their record. One of the few constants however? Indiana's struggles to shoot the ball from the outside. They brought in transfers. They worked open shots, so much so that they were one of the nation's best at creating good looks from beyond the arc. It was a point of emphasis all season long, but for whatever reason nothing they did seemed to work. Miller Kopp was one of those players that was tabbed to be responsible for the supposed jump forward in shooting and productivity from the outside. Yet, for most of the season, Kopp's game came through in flashes but lacked consistency. The Northwestern transfer struggled to adjust and get comfortable in Bloomington and in Woodson's offense. Although it's early, Kopp's 2022 campaign is off to a much different start. If his play continues at the level it's at right now, Miller could be a driving force for what would be a very formidable Indiana squad this season.

Although Miller took just one shot within the 3-point arc, his bolstered confidence and improved shot-making was on full display Thursday night.

"Well, he's making shots,” Woodson said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference. “He hasn't taken a lot of them, but the shots that he's taken, he’s made.” “That's just all the work that he's put in this summer leading up to this point. I mean, Miller works; that's what he does in the gym. He comes early, stays late. I'm expecting him, when he's got shots, he's going to knock them down. That's kind of how I feel." Kopp finished his outing on Thursday night with 12 points on 4-7 shooting, but all of his points came on his 66 percent shooting from beyond the arc. There was zero hesitation in his shot tonight, finding his looks early and often throughout the Hoosiers' 101-49 rout of Bethune Cookman, Including exhibitions. Due to the nature of the contest, Kopp and the starters weren't required to play a lot in order to put away the visiting Wildcats. Yet, Kopp's 18 minutes on the floor netted some of the most fun, flowing basketball we saw all evening. "He's been making them in practice, so I'm not surprised he's making them in a game," Woodson said Thursday night. "He's in a good space mentally-wise, and it's kind of nice to see him knocking them down because it helps us." Kopp shot the ball with confidence, utilizing his game to create space for himself -- and when the defense finally honed in on him individually -- others too. He was effective off the dribble, filled lanes nicely in transition to find his spot, and was a machine in the catch-and-shoot department. The concept of shooting the ball freely when presented the opportunity to do so, especially in years past, is one that the Hoosiers have struggled to fully grasp and embrace. Now, as Kopp and his cohorts have shown so far, the mentality is different. "I think just shooting the ball with confidence is a big thing for us because we know we've got guys that can make shots," said Trey Galloway following Thursday night's game. That's the key. Indiana has had guys in the past that can make shots, but it's either been too late in the year before they noticed it, or they just didn't shoot it at an efficient enough clip. This year, they've got a punch from the perimeter and no one knows it better than they do. In fairness, the offense is better suited for a shooter like Kopp this season as well. In theory, last season appeared to be set up nicely for him and Parker Stewart both, surrounding Xavier Johnson with shooters he could kick to if the drive wasn't there. What resulted, however, was a variance of clunky misses and offensive inefficiency that saw Indiana pigeon-holed into a certain brand of offense that very rarely produced high-scoring outputs, caused by an unhealthy reliance on Trayce Jackson-Davis. While nothing was ever made public about a comfort issue with Kopp and his fit in the offense, it was evident that his struggles from a season ago wore on him as the season went on. His flashes of brilliance faded, becoming fewer and further between, and it seemed as if the pressure only grew on him. This year, with two guards on the floor for almost every scenario that guys like Kopp see the floor, opportunities on the offensive end of the floor are abundant. Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino are still working to figure out how their play styles mesh on the court, but so far, the Hoosiers have seen more flow, more efficiency, and more shots go down form the outside. It's no secret that a well-constructed roster makes everyone better. It's partially why Kopp is reaping the benefits this season.

