Know Your Opponent: Wisconsin
Indiana returns home to battle No. 15 Wisconsin in a dire game for its NCAA tournament hopes.
Wisconsin is having a stellar season at 19-5 and 10-4 in the Big Ten (third in Big Ten) with Big Wins over Purdue, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Most bracket projections predict the Badgers will be between a three-to-five seed in March.
Indiana dropped its last game against Wisconsin in their first conference game of the season. In that game, the Hoosiers held a 22-point lead but squandered it -- giving up their potential first victory in Madison since 1998.
The leading engine behind Wisconsin's success is All-American Candidate Johnny Davis. Davis is among the nation's best scorers (20.3 ppg) and leads his team in rebounds despite being just 6-foot-5 (8.2 rpg). What makes Davis so dangerous is his ability to create his own shot from anywhere on the court Indiana found that out the hard way in their last game when Davis hit a last-second go-ahead jumper to sink the Hoosiers.
Davis is flanked by Brad Davison (14.4 ppg) and Tyler Wahl (11.6 ppg) who both provide experience and passing to the lineup. For Davison, 63 percent of his shot attempts come from three and that comes either off of the dribble or can be in catch-and-shoot opportunities. Wahl is a good post presence who has some versatility in his game. He's a solid defender and is very disciplined in the post. Indiana managed to limit their effectiveness in their first matchup, as the two combined for just 15 points per game on just 26.3% shooting.
Chucky Hepburn (7.5 ppg) has been an impact player for the Badgers in his freshman season. Hepburn has yet to have a breakout game in the Big Ten but is solid across the board -- often leading the team in assists. H'es very solid every game, averaging just 1.3 turnovers a game. He's not someone who will beat you offensively in the scoring category, but his playmaking and the steady pace he brings to the game allows for Wisconsin to be very effective.
Steven Crowl (9.1 ppg) rounds out the starting five and provides seven-foot size in the paint for the Badgers. Crowl doesn't rebound (4.4 rpg) or protect the rim (0.3 bpg) very well, but he has good footwork on offense and his size can alter shots on the defensive end.
Greg Gard typically uses a rotation of eight, with Lorne Bowman (3.1 ppg), Chris Vogt (2.5 ppg), and Ben Carlson (1.9 ppg) leading the charge off the bench.
The Badgers don't stand out in any particular category statistically. They are last in the Big Ten in assists (11.38) and second to last in three-point percentage (31.2%). However, like any other Wisconsin team, they defend well, are fundamentally sound, and defend well.
Projected Starters:
G - Chucky Hepburn (Fr; 6-2; 211)
Season Stats: 7.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
G - Brad Davison (Sr; 6-4; 202)
Season Stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 apg
G - Johnny Davis (So; 6-5; 190)
Season Stats: 20.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.5 apg
F - Tyler Wahl (Jr; 6-9; 220)
Season Stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg
C - Steven Crowl (So; 7-0; 217)
Season Stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
The lineup changes. Trey Galloway was inserted into the starting lineup against Michigan State, but the change didn't provide the spark the Hoosiers were hoping for. Will mike Woodson potentially go back with Parker Stewart in the starting lineup, or perhaps someone different?
Tamar Bates stepped up last game, scoring 13 points and looking better than he has in quite some time on offense. If Bates plays at a similar level, perhaps he would be an option in the starting lineup as well. He would provide more shooting than Galloway, albeit while sacrificing some defense and ball handling.
Indiana has shown itself to be capable of dominating this Wisconsin team. Their first half in their first matchup with the Badgers was about as sound of half as you'll ever see. However, they just could not hold onto that lead, resulting in one of their most disappointing losses of the season.
The Hoosiers will need to implement their strategy from game one and play a 40-minute game instead of a 20-minute game. They are every bit as talented -- they just need to put it all together.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (16-8) vs. Wisconsin (19-5)
When: Tuesday, Feb 15th, 9:00 p.m. ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Jay Bilas and Myron Medcalf)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana is 82-43 all-time against Wisconsin
• Indiana its matchup to Wisconsin earlier this season 64-59
• Johnny Davis is third in the Big Ten in points per game (20.3)
• Wisconsin is second-to-last in the Big Ten in three-point percentage (31.2%)
• Wisconsin is last in the Big Ten in assists per game (11.38)
