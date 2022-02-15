Know Your Opponent: Wisconsin

Indiana returns home to battle No. 15 Wisconsin in a dire game for its NCAA tournament hopes.

Wisconsin is having a stellar season at 19-5 and 10-4 in the Big Ten (third in Big Ten) with Big Wins over Purdue, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Most bracket projections predict the Badgers will be between a three-to-five seed in March.

Indiana dropped its last game against Wisconsin in their first conference game of the season. In that game, the Hoosiers held a 22-point lead but squandered it -- giving up their potential first victory in Madison since 1998.

The leading engine behind Wisconsin's success is All-American Candidate Johnny Davis. Davis is among the nation's best scorers (20.3 ppg) and leads his team in rebounds despite being just 6-foot-5 (8.2 rpg). What makes Davis so dangerous is his ability to create his own shot from anywhere on the court Indiana found that out the hard way in their last game when Davis hit a last-second go-ahead jumper to sink the Hoosiers.

Davis is flanked by Brad Davison (14.4 ppg) and Tyler Wahl (11.6 ppg) who both provide experience and passing to the lineup. For Davison, 63 percent of his shot attempts come from three and that comes either off of the dribble or can be in catch-and-shoot opportunities. Wahl is a good post presence who has some versatility in his game. He's a solid defender and is very disciplined in the post. Indiana managed to limit their effectiveness in their first matchup, as the two combined for just 15 points per game on just 26.3% shooting.

Chucky Hepburn (7.5 ppg) has been an impact player for the Badgers in his freshman season. Hepburn has yet to have a breakout game in the Big Ten but is solid across the board -- often leading the team in assists. H'es very solid every game, averaging just 1.3 turnovers a game. He's not someone who will beat you offensively in the scoring category, but his playmaking and the steady pace he brings to the game allows for Wisconsin to be very effective.

Steven Crowl (9.1 ppg) rounds out the starting five and provides seven-foot size in the paint for the Badgers. Crowl doesn't rebound (4.4 rpg) or protect the rim (0.3 bpg) very well, but he has good footwork on offense and his size can alter shots on the defensive end.

Greg Gard typically uses a rotation of eight, with Lorne Bowman (3.1 ppg), Chris Vogt (2.5 ppg), and Ben Carlson (1.9 ppg) leading the charge off the bench.

The Badgers don't stand out in any particular category statistically. They are last in the Big Ten in assists (11.38) and second to last in three-point percentage (31.2%). However, like any other Wisconsin team, they defend well, are fundamentally sound, and defend well.