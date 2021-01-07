TheHoosier - Know Your Opponent: Wisconsin

Know Your Opponent: Wisconsin
Indiana goes on the road after a two-game home stint, traveling to Madison to take on No. 8 Wisconsin.
Wisconsin arrives at this matchup, 9-2 (3-1) on the season. It's lone Big Ten loss came at the hands of Maryland, a team IU just beat on Monday.
The Badgers are coached by Greg Gard and are one of the most well distributed teams in the entire country. All five starters come in as seniors and even some as fifth year seniors, and all five average double digits.
D'Mitrik Trice leads all five with 14.2 points per game. He is, however, averaging 18.8 points per game in Big Ten play. After scoring in double-figures just four of the first eight games, he has had all three previous games of at least 14 points, including a 25-point game against Maryland and a 29-point outing against Michigan State. Trice has elevated his game this season and become a real go-to player for the Badgers. He is shooting 44 percent from deep on two made 3's a game.
Micah Potter, the former Ohio State transfer, comes in averaging 12.7 points per game and is a versatile forward who can stretch the floor, as well as beat you inside. He had 14 points and 11 rebounds last year against IU. So far this year, Potter has two double-doubles and made at least one three in nine of the 11 outings.
Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers all return for UW. Davison comes in averaging 10.1 points per game, but is shooting just 34.7 percent in his last three games (7.0 ppg). He is, however, shooting a career-high 43.2 percent from three this season and continues to be a pest defensively. Ford (10.0 ppg) is another hybrid forward who can play on the perimeter or on the block. He has scored in double figures in five straight games and hit at least two 3's in seven games this season. Finally, Reuvers comes in averaging 10.0 points per game but has scored in double-figures in just 1 of his last seven games. He does have the ability to stretch the floor, but is just one for his last eight from deep.
Wisconsin Projected Starters:
G - D'Mitrik Trice (Sr; 6-0; 184)
Stats: 14.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.4 apg
G - Brad Davison (Sr; 6-4; 202)
Stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 44.8% 3pt
G - Aleem Ford (Sr; 6-8; 217)
Stats: 10.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.2 apg
F - Micah Potter (Sr; 6-10; 248)
Stats 12.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 apg
F - Nate Reuvers (Sr; 6-11; 235)
Stats: 10.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
The biggest question leading up to the matchup is with Armaan Franklin doubtful, who will step up in his place? Al Durham and Rob Phinisee are the first two obvious choices, but IU is going to need more than just from them. IU will definitely need more production from its four freshmen.
Transition. IU has been very inconsistent this year with getting easy buckets in transition and the secondary break. Wisconsin ranks No. 335 in the country in adjusted tempo (65.6), and with IU's difficulty being effective for a full 40 minutes in the half court, getting easy buckets will go a long way in determining the outcome.
Another key needs to be Indiana's ability to be ready right from the tip and play a full game. IU has had very good spurts at times, but really hasn't been able to consistently play a full game this season. Wisconsin is always going to make it tough, but it's very easy to see a 2-6 point lead balloon into a 12-14 point lead in the blink of an eye.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (7-4; 2-2) at Wisconsin (9-2: 3-1)
When: Thursday, Jan. 7 @ 7:00 pm ET
Where: Madison, WI
TV: FS1 (Adam Amin and Stephen Bardo)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time record at 96-77. Wisconsin won the last matchup, 60-56, in Bloomington last season. UW has won 21 of the last 24 matchups with Indiana, including 7 of the last 8.
• Trayce Jackson-Davis is rated 2nd in the KenPom Player of the Year rankings (1.599) behind Iowa’s Luka Garza (1.819) and ahead of Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu (1.578).
• The Badgers are 17-1 all-time against Indiana at the Kohl Center, with wins in their last 17 meetings.
• Wisconsin is 1 of just 2 schools to rank in the top 10 in the nation in both offensive (9th) and defensive (5th) efficiency, according to KenPom.
• UW leads the Big Ten, and ranks 3rd in the NCAA, averaging just 8.3 turnovers per game. The Badgers have not had more than 11 turnovers in any game this season.
