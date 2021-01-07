TheHoosier - Know Your Opponent: Wisconsin

Indiana goes on the road after a two-game home stint, traveling to Madison to take on No. 8 Wisconsin.

Wisconsin arrives at this matchup, 9-2 (3-1) on the season. It's lone Big Ten loss came at the hands of Maryland, a team IU just beat on Monday.

The Badgers are coached by Greg Gard and are one of the most well distributed teams in the entire country. All five starters come in as seniors and even some as fifth year seniors, and all five average double digits.

D'Mitrik Trice leads all five with 14.2 points per game. He is, however, averaging 18.8 points per game in Big Ten play. After scoring in double-figures just four of the first eight games, he has had all three previous games of at least 14 points, including a 25-point game against Maryland and a 29-point outing against Michigan State. Trice has elevated his game this season and become a real go-to player for the Badgers. He is shooting 44 percent from deep on two made 3's a game.

Micah Potter, the former Ohio State transfer, comes in averaging 12.7 points per game and is a versatile forward who can stretch the floor, as well as beat you inside. He had 14 points and 11 rebounds last year against IU. So far this year, Potter has two double-doubles and made at least one three in nine of the 11 outings.

Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers all return for UW. Davison comes in averaging 10.1 points per game, but is shooting just 34.7 percent in his last three games (7.0 ppg). He is, however, shooting a career-high 43.2 percent from three this season and continues to be a pest defensively. Ford (10.0 ppg) is another hybrid forward who can play on the perimeter or on the block. He has scored in double figures in five straight games and hit at least two 3's in seven games this season. Finally, Reuvers comes in averaging 10.0 points per game but has scored in double-figures in just 1 of his last seven games. He does have the ability to stretch the floor, but is just one for his last eight from deep.