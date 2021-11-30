Know Your Opponent: Syracuse

Indiana has made it through the easiest stretch of the schedule at a perfect 6-0. Now, it faces perhaps the toughest test of the year against a hungry Syracuse team in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Jim Boeheim has one of his best teams in several years after a Sweet Sixteen appearance last postseason. However, the team has gotten off to a slow start at 3-3 with bad losses to Colgate, VCU, and Auburn.

When you think of Syracuse, typically your think of their menacing 2-3 zone, but they have struggled defensively thus far. The Cuse are among the worst defensive teams in the country in terms of points allowed (77.2).

What they lack in defense they make up for in shooting. Syracuse is a lethal three-point shooting team, hitting 38.1 percent of their attempts. Per Synergy Sports, they hit 54.2 percent of their unguarded jumpers, so shooters must be accounted for at all times.

Buddy Boeheim, a popular preseason All-American choice, is back and leads the team in scoring at 20 points per game. Ironically, he has struggled from behind the arc so far this season (31.0%) but has still been finding ways to score. He typically has the ball in his hands trying to create for the Orange, or finding himself being run off of screens for an open look.

Boeheim is joined by his brother, Jimmy Boeheim, who transferred in from Cornell for his senior season. Jimmy is contributing 12.3 points per game and is lighting up the three-point line, hitting 46.2 percent of his deep attempts.

Joseph Girard is a junior who mans the point guard spot for Syracuse. Girard is also blistering from deep (56.3%) and averages 13.8 points and a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He's a smaller guard, so he is usually playing on the ball when Buddy Boeheim isn't.

One of the few players on the roster who has struggled from deep is Villanova transfer, Cole Swider. However, Swider is the best rebounder on the team, hauling in 6.8 rebounds per contest alongside 12.5 points. He's a bigger wing who gives the Orange some versatility if they want to go small.

Rounding out the starting five for Syracuse is big man Jesse Edwards, who gives the team an interior presence at 6-foot-11. Edwards feasts off of dump-offs and putbacks, hitting 78.4 percent of his shots on the season for 11.8 points per game. Offense is typically not run for him.

A big weakness for Syracuse is their lack of bench contribution. They go with an eight-man rotation, and the bench has combined to average 7.2 points in 42.5 minutes per game. Considering depth is a strength for IU, the bench battle will be something to watch.