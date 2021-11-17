Know Your Opponent: St. John's

The Hoosiers are 2-0 for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons. They will face their first big challenge of the season Wednesday against a scorching St. John's team.

Game one for the Hoosiers gave cause for some concern, but game two helped ease some of those skepticisms. Mike Woodson's squad displayed elite defense and great movement against Northern Illinois, resulting in an 85-49 victory against Northern Illinois.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is showing everyone why he was voted as a preseason All-American. The junior forward is averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 5.0 blocks per game.

However, Jackson-Davis will have to face a near-equal in Julian Champagnie. Champagnie, a preseason All-Big East forward, is among the best players in college basketball. He is currently averaging 21 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from three.

The Robin to Champagnie's role as Batman is elite point guard Posh Alexander. Alexander is averaging 15 points per game alongside 8.0 assist per game. 6-foot-11 big man Joel Soriano is a great rebounder (9.0 per game) and shot blocker (3.0 per game) and should give Jackson-Davis some resistance inside.

The Johnnies also have two weapons that aren't included in the starting lineup. Tareq Coburn and O'Mar Stanley are averaging 15 and 10 points per game respectively and give them a spark off the bench.

Two names that Indiana fans should know are former Big Ten players Montez Mathis (Rutgers) and Aaron Wheeler (Purdue). Mathis is a tough, physical guard who can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor. Wheeler is having a very productive year, averaging 8.5 points per game while shooting 71.4 percent from the field.

If you listened to all those points per game totals and thought to yourself, "Wow that seems like a lot of points," you would be correct. Through two games, St. John's is averaging the second-most points in college basketball at 105 per game.

The Johnnies have played poor competition (St. Peter's and Mississippi Valley State), but needless to say, they haven't hit any speed bumps yet as the Hoosiers have.