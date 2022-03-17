Know Your Opponent: Saint Mary's

A first-four victory over Wyoming has 12-seed Indiana pitted against 5-seed Saint Mary's in what will likely be a low-scoring matchup.

The Gaels are led by longtime coach Randy Bennett, who has been at Saint Mary's since 2001. Bennett has taken the team to the NCAA Tournament eight times including this season but has only made it to the sweet 16 one season.

Stylistically, this squad can be compared to a mid-2000s Bo Ryan Wisconsin team. They are 338th in the country in pace and make life difficult for opponents by limiting transition opportunities and forcing them to play in the halfcourt.

Saint Mary's ranks 12th in scoring defense among all teams, allowing just 60.5 points per game. On offense, they make the most of their few possessions with solid efficiency. They shoot 35.0% from three and 46.3% overall.

All players from last year's Saint Mary's roster returned for this season. The veteran core is led by the 6-10 Matthias Tass (12.6 ppg) and point guard Tommy Khuse (12.0 ppg). While no player on the roster averages more than 12.6 points per game, four players average over 10 points per game.

Khuse leads the team in assists with 3.6 per game and is crafty around the rim with floaters. He is also a lethal three-point shooter at 46.9%, albeit on low volume (3.0 attempts per game).

Logan Johnson is a senior guard who plays the most minutes on the team (31.4 mpg) and shot attempts per game with 10.1. While not a very efficient scorer, Johnson chimes in with 11.5 points per contest -- third on the team. He was a second-team All-WCC selection.

Another second-team All-WCC player is Alex Ducas, who scores 10.2 points per game and shoots 38.6% from deep. Ducas launches from beyond the arc more than any of his peers, shooting 4.9 threes per game.

Kyle Bowan has started all 32 games for Saint Mary's and provides a combination of great size and shooting. Bowan stands at 6-8 and 39.2% of his threes, although he only averages 5.9 points per game.

The only two players who play more than 10 minutes off the bench are Augustas Marciulionis (3.3 ppg) and Dan Fotu (6.5 ppg). Marciulionis is the sole freshman in the rotation and has started 15 games this season. Jabe Mullins (3.0 ppg) and backup big man Mitchell Saxen (3.3 ppg) are also sprinkled in the rotation.