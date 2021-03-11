Indiana heads into the Big Ten Tournament on a five game losing streak and sitting at 12-14 (7-12) on the season.

Facing Rutgers for the third time this season, the Scarlet Knights took both of the first two matchups and come in at 14-10 (10-10).

Jacob Young is the second leading scorer for Rutgers, but is the best playmaker on the floor. He averages 14.5 points this season and has scored in double-figured in nine of the last 10 games. Young is terrific off of the dribble and getting into the paint to open things up for the other Rutgers perimeter players. He is the top three-point shooter on the team at 36.6 percent on three attempts per game. Defensively, he is tops in the Big Ten with 1.8 steals per game.

As a stretch-4, Ron Harper Jr comes in as Rutgers' leading scorer at 15.3 points per game. It has been an up-and-down year for Harper, however. He was averaging 23.4 points per game to start the season before an ankle injury caused him to miss some time. Since then he hasn't found that early-season rhythm and has scored above 15 points just once, and been held to single-digits five separate times. He shoots just 32.3 percent from three but takes nearly six attempts per game.

Myles Johnson is the backbone of the Rutgers' defense. The 6-foot-11 center is one of the top defenders in the league and averages six blocks per game in the two games against IU - 2.5 overal. The Indiana forwards have had a lot of difficulty scoring and finding a consistent rhythm against him.

Geo Baker and Rutgers' success have a large correlation. The Scarlet Knights are 8-3 this season when he scores in double-figures. Baker is very streaky this season but has had two terrific games against Indiana. He has killed IU in transition and in secondary break opportunities.