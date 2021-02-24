Indiana looks for a bounce back win against Rutgers on Wednesday night as it travel stops the RAC where the Scarlet Knights have typically been tough to beat. In Big Ten play this season, they are just 5-4 at home, however.

Rutgers is a streaky team. It came into the first matchup with Indiana on a five-game losing streak. Then, it went on a four game losing streak and now comes into the second matchup with Indiana losing three of its last four. Overall, Rutgers is 12-9 (8-9) on the season.

Led by Ron Harper Jr, the junior forward is averaging 15.3 points per game, but has really been struggling as of late. In his last seven games, Harper is averaging just 10.3 points per game while shooting just 33.8 percent (23-of-68) from the field. He is also just 1-of-27 from three in the last seven games after averaging 41.6 percent from deep in the first 12 games. As an undersized four, he provides a lot of matchup problems for Indiana who struggles to defend versatile forwards.

Jacob Young continues to provide the offensive spark for Rutgers. He has moved from off of the bench, to the starting lineup, back to the bench, trying to provide something for the struggling Scarlet Knights. The lefty guard is terrific off of the dribble and is a real issue for an IU team that struggles to contain ball handlers off of the dribble. He is extremely quick and jerky with his movements and has great athleticism and a terrific ability to score in the paint. He is a great playmaker, but also a high turnover player - second in the conference in turnovers. He is second on the team with 14.4 points per game and first with 3.2 assist per game. Young is also a terrific defender, leading the league in steals at 1.7 per game.

Up front is one of the better defensive centers in the conference with Myles Johnson. He dominated the matchup with Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first matchup. The 6-foot-11 big is second in the league in blocks (2.3 bpg) and fifth in rebounds (8.5 rpg). His strength and length disrupts multiple shots around the rim. Offensively, he gets most of his work done off of offensive rebounds and a few low post touches, but he's not going to be pulled too far away from the paint on either end of the floor.

Geo Baker got off to a slow start, scoring in double-figures in two of the first 10 games. Since his 19 points against IU earlier this year, he has scored 10+ in six of the last eight games. Though he's shooting just 29.9 percent from deep this year, he is up to nearly 36 percent in the last eight games.