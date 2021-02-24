Know Your Opponent: Rutgers
Indiana looks for a bounce back win against Rutgers on Wednesday night as it travel stops the RAC where the Scarlet Knights have typically been tough to beat. In Big Ten play this season, they are just 5-4 at home, however.
Rutgers is a streaky team. It came into the first matchup with Indiana on a five-game losing streak. Then, it went on a four game losing streak and now comes into the second matchup with Indiana losing three of its last four. Overall, Rutgers is 12-9 (8-9) on the season.
Led by Ron Harper Jr, the junior forward is averaging 15.3 points per game, but has really been struggling as of late. In his last seven games, Harper is averaging just 10.3 points per game while shooting just 33.8 percent (23-of-68) from the field. He is also just 1-of-27 from three in the last seven games after averaging 41.6 percent from deep in the first 12 games. As an undersized four, he provides a lot of matchup problems for Indiana who struggles to defend versatile forwards.
Jacob Young continues to provide the offensive spark for Rutgers. He has moved from off of the bench, to the starting lineup, back to the bench, trying to provide something for the struggling Scarlet Knights. The lefty guard is terrific off of the dribble and is a real issue for an IU team that struggles to contain ball handlers off of the dribble. He is extremely quick and jerky with his movements and has great athleticism and a terrific ability to score in the paint. He is a great playmaker, but also a high turnover player - second in the conference in turnovers. He is second on the team with 14.4 points per game and first with 3.2 assist per game. Young is also a terrific defender, leading the league in steals at 1.7 per game.
Up front is one of the better defensive centers in the conference with Myles Johnson. He dominated the matchup with Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first matchup. The 6-foot-11 big is second in the league in blocks (2.3 bpg) and fifth in rebounds (8.5 rpg). His strength and length disrupts multiple shots around the rim. Offensively, he gets most of his work done off of offensive rebounds and a few low post touches, but he's not going to be pulled too far away from the paint on either end of the floor.
Geo Baker got off to a slow start, scoring in double-figures in two of the first 10 games. Since his 19 points against IU earlier this year, he has scored 10+ in six of the last eight games. Though he's shooting just 29.9 percent from deep this year, he is up to nearly 36 percent in the last eight games.
Rutgers Projected Starters:
G - Geo Baker (Sr; 6-4; 195)
Stats: 9.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.2 apg
G - Caleb McConnell (Jr; 6-7; 195)
Stats: 6.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.6 spg
G - Paul Mulcahy (So; 6-6; 210)
Stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.1 apg
PF - Ron harper Jr (Jr; 6-6; 245)
Stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 apg
C - Myles Johnson (Jr; 6-11; 255)
Stats: 8.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.3 bpg
Last Meeting:
It was a disappointing loss for Indiana in the first matchup against Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights came in on a five-game losing streak.
Indiana struggled around the basket, going just 7-of-20 on layups, and Trayce Jackson-Davis was never really able to settle into the game and assert himself, going just 4-of-10 from the field for 13 points. The main reason for that was Rutgers' Myles Johnson who blocked five shots and impacted many others. The Hoosiers did, however, have six players with at least seven points, but shot just 42.9 percent from the field overall.
Rutgers won the game in the second half, despite being up by six at the half. IU had nine second half turnovers and although Rutgers wasn't able to capitalize on those as effectively as it would have liked, it kept Indiana from getting into any groove offensively.
Geo Baker had arguably his best game this season, with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, with five assist to just one turnover. Ron Harper adder 15 points and 12 rebounds as well.
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Indiana needs to contain the dribble-drive. Rutgers was able to get many open shots in the first matchup due to IU's inability to keep the Rutgers' guards in front. Geo Baker, Jacob Young and even at times Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy torched the Indiana backcourt off of the dribble.
Obviously the turnovers remain a big issue and the way Rutgers was able to get into the Indiana backcourt and disrupt the IU guards was a critical aspect to the game the first go around. Even if IU didn't turn the ball over, the offensive possessions were clearly impacted by Indiana's lack of aggressiveness and ability to get into the lane.
Finally, it's all about finding ways to get Trayce Jackson-Davis established, and established early. He struggled, going just 4-of-10 from the field and also committed four turnovers. He didn't make more than two field goals in either half, and that severely limited what IU could do. He needs to be the dominant player he can be, or at least more effective, to help open things up for the perimeter players.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (12-10; 7-8) at Rutgers (12-9; 8-9)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 24 @ 8:00 pm ET
Where: Piscataway, NJ
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series 7-4, but lost the last two matchups, including the first this season, 74-70.
• Trayce Jackson-Davis is 1 of 2 Big Ten players to score in double-figures in every game this season. (Ayo Dosunmu)
• IU has won 3 Big Ten road games this season after winning just 2 all of last season.
• Rutgers leads the Big Ten in steals (7.9 per game) and blocks (5.1 per game)
• Rutgers is 9-4 at home this season, but just 5-4 in Big Ten play.
