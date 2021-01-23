Indiana heads home after a terrific win over No. 4 Iowa, bouncing back after a week off without a game.

Now, the Hoosiers welcome in Rutgers, who is currently on a five-game losing streak.

The Scarlet Knights started the season off 7-1, but have yet to win a game since the calendar turned to 2021.

Led by Ron Harper Jr, the junior forward is averaging 18.6 points per game - fifth in Big ten - but has not been the same since retuning from an ankle injury at the beginning of January. In the first seven games of the season, he was averaging 23.4 points per game on 56 percent shooting. In the five games since, he is at just 11.8 points on 36 percent from the field. He has also had zero 20+ point games, compared to five in the previous seven. He is able to stretch the floor at the 4 position - despite being a bit undersized - connecting on 41.6 percent from deep, as well as score off of the dribble and use his quickness against a true 4 and size against someone smaller to get in the paint.

Jacob Young is someone who has shot on the scene this season in his second year in the program. The former Texas transfer is averaging 15.2 points on the season on 47.8 percent from the field. He is a lefty who is extremely quick and jerky with his movements. He can play both on and off of the ball, but he is much better with the ball in his hands, able to make plays for himself and others. He has three games above seven assists this season - all before Harper went down - but also has six games with at least 17 points. He will be a very difficult matchup with his quickness and his size - at 6-foot-2.

Because of the injuries this season, Montez Mathis (12.2 ppg) has stepped up for Rutgers. The 6-foot-4 guard is a physical player who has also added a three point shot to his skillset this season. A career 27 percent shooter from deep has risen to 37.8 percent this season (17-of-45). However, most of his work will be done slashing to the basket and getting out in transition. He has never shot over 66 percent from the free throw line and is at just 48 percent this season. He is averaging just five points on 26 percent shooting in the past four games.

Geo Baker returns, but has not had a good season after suffering a sprained ankle in the season opener. He is averaging just 8.7 points - career-low - and also lows in shooting percentage, assists, rebounds and minutes. He has just three double-digit games this season and none in the past four games.

Up front is one of the better defensive centers in the conference with Myles Johnson. The 6-foot-11 big is second in the league in blocks (2.0 bpg) and fourth in rebounds (8.6 rpg). He isn't going to kill you too much offensively as he is more of someone who will clean up misses on the glass, but rarely get plays run for him.