Know Your Opponent: Penn State

Indiana seeks redemption against a Penn State team who previously defeated the Hoosiers 61-58 earlier this month.

Penn State sits at an even 8-8 with a 3-5 conference record. They played Purdue and Ohio State close, losing by a combined 12 points against two of the Big Ten's best teams. They were, however, just blown out by Iowa in a 68-51 road loss.

In their previous matchup with Indiana earlier this season, the Nittany Lions played solid defense and capitalized on questionable effort from IU. Jalen Pickett had a team-high 15 points including a clutch fadeaway three to seal the game. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread also shot a combined 6-of-8 from three to bury the Hoosiers.

Indiana's defeat in the first meeting with Penn State boils down to lack of effort. The Nittany Lions were coming off of a lengthy COVID pause and were hungry to get back on a basketball court. It was clear they were willing to outwork Indiana and held them to just 39.7 percent shooting as a result.

Micah Shrewsberry has employed a different starting lineup since the two teams met earlier this month. After temporarily experimenting with him as a sixth man, Shrewsberry has promoted Sessoms back into the starting lineup. Sessoms injects 11.7 points per game into the starting lineup as well as 3.2 assists.

Also to the lineup is 6-9 wing Greg Lee, who was injured earlier in the season and only played 16 minutes against IU. Lee has now cemented himself as a starter and puts up a respectable 7.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Jalen Pickett was the driving force in Penn State's first victory over Indiana, and he has continued his solid play since then. The Sienna transfer is averaging 15.6 points per game in January, leading the team. Pickett has shown the ability to stretch the floor, but has struggled as of late -- just 5-of-21 from deep over the last four games. Pickett more than just a scorer, He has a career 5.8 assist per game rate and is at 4.3 per game this season.

Indiana managed to hold him to just eight points earlier this season, but Seth Lundy has been great on offense all year long. Lundy averages a team-high 13.7 points per game and has scored 20+ points in three games this season. Penn State runs most of its sets through Lundy as he leads the team in usage rate. He is best from the perimeter, shooting 34.7 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game. 57 percent of his attempts come from three.

6-foot guard Sam Sessoms has the second highest usage rate on the team and is very efficient shooting the ball for the Nittany Lions. He scored 11.7 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 3.2 assists per game. He only attempts 2.8 3's per game but connects at a 45.5 percent clip. The one struggle Sessoms has is going up against bigger guards where he struggles turning the ball over (2.6 per game).

John Harrar played a great game against the Hoosiers earlier this season, grabbing 12 rebounds and playing solid defense. Harrar is nearly averaging a double-double this season (10.1 ppg and 9.6 rpg) and will look to once again dominate the paint against Indiana. He ranks second in the Big Ten in both offensive (14.3) and defensive (27.6) rebound percentage.

Myles Dread and Jaheam Cornwall both provide starting experience deep in the rotation. Cornwall is a good playmaker and Dread makes 40 percent of his three-pointers, making them a formidable threat off the bench.