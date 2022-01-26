Know Your Opponent: Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana seeks redemption against a Penn State team who previously defeated the Hoosiers 61-58 earlier this month.
Penn State sits at an even 8-8 with a 3-5 conference record. They played Purdue and Ohio State close, losing by a combined 12 points against two of the Big Ten's best teams. They were, however, just blown out by Iowa in a 68-51 road loss.
In their previous matchup with Indiana earlier this season, the Nittany Lions played solid defense and capitalized on questionable effort from IU. Jalen Pickett had a team-high 15 points including a clutch fadeaway three to seal the game. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread also shot a combined 6-of-8 from three to bury the Hoosiers.
Indiana's defeat in the first meeting with Penn State boils down to lack of effort. The Nittany Lions were coming off of a lengthy COVID pause and were hungry to get back on a basketball court. It was clear they were willing to outwork Indiana and held them to just 39.7 percent shooting as a result.
Micah Shrewsberry has employed a different starting lineup since the two teams met earlier this month. After temporarily experimenting with him as a sixth man, Shrewsberry has promoted Sessoms back into the starting lineup. Sessoms injects 11.7 points per game into the starting lineup as well as 3.2 assists.
Also to the lineup is 6-9 wing Greg Lee, who was injured earlier in the season and only played 16 minutes against IU. Lee has now cemented himself as a starter and puts up a respectable 7.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Jalen Pickett was the driving force in Penn State's first victory over Indiana, and he has continued his solid play since then. The Sienna transfer is averaging 15.6 points per game in January, leading the team. Pickett has shown the ability to stretch the floor, but has struggled as of late -- just 5-of-21 from deep over the last four games. Pickett more than just a scorer, He has a career 5.8 assist per game rate and is at 4.3 per game this season.
Indiana managed to hold him to just eight points earlier this season, but Seth Lundy has been great on offense all year long. Lundy averages a team-high 13.7 points per game and has scored 20+ points in three games this season. Penn State runs most of its sets through Lundy as he leads the team in usage rate. He is best from the perimeter, shooting 34.7 percent from three on 6.5 attempts per game. 57 percent of his attempts come from three.
6-foot guard Sam Sessoms has the second highest usage rate on the team and is very efficient shooting the ball for the Nittany Lions. He scored 11.7 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 3.2 assists per game. He only attempts 2.8 3's per game but connects at a 45.5 percent clip. The one struggle Sessoms has is going up against bigger guards where he struggles turning the ball over (2.6 per game).
John Harrar played a great game against the Hoosiers earlier this season, grabbing 12 rebounds and playing solid defense. Harrar is nearly averaging a double-double this season (10.1 ppg and 9.6 rpg) and will look to once again dominate the paint against Indiana. He ranks second in the Big Ten in both offensive (14.3) and defensive (27.6) rebound percentage.
Myles Dread and Jaheam Cornwall both provide starting experience deep in the rotation. Cornwall is a good playmaker and Dread makes 40 percent of his three-pointers, making them a formidable threat off the bench.
Penn State Projected Starters:
G - Sam Sessoms (Sr; 6-0; 187)
Season Stats: 11.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg
G - Jalen Pickett (Sr; 6-4; 202)
Season Stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.4 apg
G - Seth Lundy (Jr; 6-6; 219)
Season Stats: 13.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
G- Greg Lee (Sr; 6-9; 210)
Season Stats: 7.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
F - John Harrar (Sr; 6-9; 240)
Season Stats: 10.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Can Indiana make a statement against a lackluster Penn State team? The Hoosiers followed up a program win against Purdue by coming out flat against Michigan in an 18 point loss.
This team has yet to dominate another power-five team for 40 minutes. This game against an 8-8 Penn State team at home would be the perfect opportunity to have the first blowout Big Ten win of the Mike Woodson era. A dominant performance could work wonders for Indiana's confidence, even if it is against a 10th-place Penn State squad.
To pull off a convincing win, Indiana will need to start the game strong -- something they have yet to do all season. Woodson acknowledged the starters have often been bad to start games but also said no changes would be coming with the starting lineup.
The first eight minutes of the game will be essential to securing a dominant victory. The starters are in the spotlight after the Michigan game for all the wrong reasons, and their response will be fascinating to see. Indiana is a vastly more talented team and is capable of a blowout.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (14-5) vs. Penn State (8-8)
When: Wednesday, Jan 26th, 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Cory Provus and Jess Settles)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana is 41-13 all-time against Penn State
• Penn State last defeated Indiana 61-58 on Jan. 2nd.
• Penn State is last in the Big Ten in blocks per game (1.94)
• Penn State is 3rd in the Big Ten in 64.9 points allowed per game
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.