Know Your Opponent: Penn State

Indiana kicks off its first Big Ten game post-non conference Sunday against a 5-5 Penn State squad.

The Nittany Lions are under new leadership from head coach Micah Shrewsberry but have struggled early. They find themselves at .500 with only one win against power-five competition (a 3-10 Oregon State team). However, they played both LSU and Miami very close, only losing by five points in each matchup.

This is largely a rebuilding year for Penn State in Shrewsberry's first season, but they still have some upperclassmen who can be dangerous. Their updated starting lineup consists of four seniors and one junior who know the ins and outs of Big Ten basketball.

Seth Lundy is that sole junior in the starting lineup but is perhaps Penn State's best player. Lundy has great size at 6-foot-6 and he uses his frame to score the ball efficiently. He leads the team with 14.7 points per game and he can get those points from anywhere on the floor. He takes 6.2 3's per game and connects at a 33.9 percent rate.

Matching up against Trayce Jackson-Davis will be another 6-foot-9 big man in John Harrar. Harrar is having a great season and is averaging a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

However, he may have his hands full with Indiana's preseason All-American. Synergy Sports grades Harrar as a "poor" defender, ranking among the worst big man defenders in the country.

Jalen Pickett is a transfer from Sienna who gets things done all over the court. The 6-foot-4 guard hasn't been hitting many of his shots (38.3 percent FG) but he still totals 11.9 points per game. Pickett also grabs 4.4 boards and dishes out 4.4 assists per game. He is also a very good defender, holding his matchups to just 32.4 percent from the field this season.

Myles Dread is the last staple in the starting lineup. Dread is having a slow start to the season statistically (5.8 ppg) but he is one of the team's better defenders and provides leadership and experience.

The final spot in the start lineup has recently changed from Sam Sessoms to Jaheam Cornwall. Sessoms started the first eight games of the season but has recently moved to the bench to provide some scoring relief. He has done just that, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He also shoots it at a 42.9 percent rate from three. Scoring is there, however, he turns the ball over at a high rate -- 21.1 percent turnover rate -- and averages 3.0 per game.