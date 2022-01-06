Know Your Opponent: Ohio State

Indiana seeks redemption from a bad loss to Penn State as they turn to face the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State is coming off a lengthy COVID pause, having played only one game since December 11th. They struggled in their first game back, going to overtime with an inferior Nebraska team on January 2nd.

Before their pause, however, the Buckeyes were rolling. E.J. Liddell is a top candidate to win Player of the Year in the NCAA and has taken his game up a notch from last season. Liddell has posted stats of 19.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game so far this season. Much like Trayce Jackson-Davis, his block numbers are up significantly, jumping up from 1.1 blocks per game last season. While he shoots just 33 percent from three, he has hit at least one three in 10 of 11 games this season. Liddell also ranks just behind Jackson-Davis in the Big Ten in free throw attempts per game.

Liddell's cohorts are a veteran group that compliment each other nicely. 6-foot-8 forward Zed Key is just a sophomore but scores a second-best 10.1 points per game while pulling in 6.2 rebounds. Unlike Liddell, Key cannot stretch the floor, but he is a deadly post-up scorer, scoring 1.115 points per possession on post touches.

The two big men are flanked by senior sharpshooter Justin Ahrens. Ahrens has a lightning-quick release to go with great size at 6-foot-6. He is in his third-straight season shooting over 40 percent from three (41.3 percent this season) and scores 8.4 points per contest. In eight of the 11 games this year, Ahrens has made multiple 3's.

Newcomer Malaki Branham is the former No. 43 overall recruit in the Rivals150 and is starting as a freshman. Branham is making an impact with 8.9 points per game and is hitting 44.0 percent of his threes. While he shoots it at a high percentage, six of his 11 made 3's came in his last game. Most of his work is done attacking the basket with his 6-foot-5, physical frame. Both of his double-digit scoring games have come in Big Ten play, including a 35-point outing last time out against Nebraska.

Rounding out the starting five is Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, who scores 7.2 points per game and leads the Buckeyes in assists with 4.2 per contest. Wheeler is another guard who can really shoot the three-ball, also hitting 43.8 percent from three. Wheeler is best on the defensive end where he has led the Big Ten in steals per game in each of the last two seasons. He is down to a terrific 93.8 defensive rating in Big Ten play this year.

Ohio State's depth is what separates them from many teams in the Big Ten, despite being a big injured currently without Justice Sueing and Seth Towns.. Kyle Young is back and started for the Buckeyes last season but now comes off the bench. Young provides good versatility defensively and someone who adds another dimension of toughness. He averages 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Freshman Meechie Johnson Jr. is the lead guard for the second unit and averages 6.6 points in 20.3 minutes per game. Former Hoosier center Joey Brunk is the backup big man, although he only plays 5.5 minutes per game.