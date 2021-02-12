Indiana is on a two-game win streak and is traveling to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 4 Ohio State. This will be their first and only matchup of the season against the Buckeyes.

Chris Holtmann’s team hasn’t lost since January 19th and is among the favorites to win the Big Ten. They boast impressive wins over Iowa, Wisconsin, and Rutgers (2x).

E.J. Liddell is playing like an All-Big Ten player. The 6’7” sophomore is averaging a team-high 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Liddell does the vast majority of his scoring on the interior and is adept at drawing fouls close to the rim. He is shooting just 29% from three on two attempts per game.

Guard Duane Washington is also having a phenomenal season. He is averaging 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Washington is a great shooter who isn’t afraid to hoist shots from deep. He attempts 7.6 per game and converts at a rate of 36%.

California transfer Justice Sueing will be a new face to IU fans. Sueing is a key contributor on offense scoring 10.4 points per game in addition to pulling down 5.6 rebounds. He also struggles with his efficiency from the three-point line (28.6%).

Ohio State’s depth is what sets them apart. Senior Kyle Young is liable to go off from three any game. Justin Ahrens also a major threat from deep. The two wings shoot 38% and 48% respectively from beyond the arc.