Know Your Opponent: Ohio State
Indiana is on a two-game win streak and is traveling to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 4 Ohio State. This will be their first and only matchup of the season against the Buckeyes.
Chris Holtmann’s team hasn’t lost since January 19th and is among the favorites to win the Big Ten. They boast impressive wins over Iowa, Wisconsin, and Rutgers (2x).
E.J. Liddell is playing like an All-Big Ten player. The 6’7” sophomore is averaging a team-high 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Liddell does the vast majority of his scoring on the interior and is adept at drawing fouls close to the rim. He is shooting just 29% from three on two attempts per game.
Guard Duane Washington is also having a phenomenal season. He is averaging 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Washington is a great shooter who isn’t afraid to hoist shots from deep. He attempts 7.6 per game and converts at a rate of 36%.
California transfer Justice Sueing will be a new face to IU fans. Sueing is a key contributor on offense scoring 10.4 points per game in addition to pulling down 5.6 rebounds. He also struggles with his efficiency from the three-point line (28.6%).
Ohio State’s depth is what sets them apart. Senior Kyle Young is liable to go off from three any game. Justin Ahrens also a major threat from deep. The two wings shoot 38% and 48% respectively from beyond the arc.
Ohio State Projected Starters:
G - Duane Washington (Jr; 6-3; 210)
Stats: 14.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, .3.1 apg
F - Justin Ahrens (Jr; 6-6; 195)
Stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.3 apg
F - Kyle Young (Sr; 6-8; 225)
Stats: 8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.0 apg
F - Justice Sueing (Jr; 6-7; 215)
Stats 10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.2 apg
F - E.J. Liddell (So; 6-7; 240)
Stats: 14.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Ohio State plays a very modern lineup featuring no real big man but great overall size and versatility. Trayce Jackson-Davis will have a size and strength advantage in the post, but the speed of Ohio State’s defenders may bother him when they bring help.
Indiana has to keep the Buckeyes in check from three-point range. The Hoosiers allowed Northwestern to hit 10 from outside in their last game. That cannot happen against Ohio State.
Jackson-Davis’s perimeter defense skills will be tested against this rangy and perimeter oriented Ohio State team. Although he has great strength and size, the Indiana star is at a disadvantage against Ohio State’s quickness on the perimeter.
|OHIO STATE
|STATS
|INDIANA
|
77.5 ppg
|
Points Per Game
|
72.8 ppg
|
68.4 ppg
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
68.7 ppg
|
37.4 rpg
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
35.9 rpg
|
45.5%
|
Field Goal %
|
44.5%
|
35.2%
|
3-Point %
|
34.6%
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (11-8; 6-6) at Ohio State (16-4; 10-4)
When: Saturday, Feb 13 @ 12:00 pm ET
Where: Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• The Hoosiers own the head-to-head matchup 75-57
• IU last won in Columbus in 2017.
• Ohio State is 7th in the country in made free throws per game.
• E.J. Liddell is the only Rivals top-100 recruit on the Ohio State roster.
