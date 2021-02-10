Indiana travels to Northwestern after a two-game home stand looking to avenge an earlier season loss to the Wildcats.

Northwestern is struggling, currently on a nine-game losing streak after starting 3-0 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats haven't won a game since December 26.

Miller Kopp comes in as the leader for Northwestern. A long wing - at 6-foot-7 - can use his versatility in a few different ways, leading the Wildcats at 13.2 points per game. While he likes to hover around the three-point line, he also uses his length to get to the free throw line at a good rate. He has struggled from the perimeter in the past eight games, just 7-of-30 (23.3 percent).

Chase Audige has taken over in the backcourt as one of the go-to guys. He has seen double-figure shot attempts in six of the last eight games after not a single one in the first four Big Ten games. He is averaging 12.5 points per game this season and has been more efficient from the field as of late, with four of the last six games above 47 percent from the field.

In the frontcourt, Pete Nance is someone that the Wildcats like to run their offense through at times. His ability to stretch the floor - 35.4 percent from three - and allow Northwestern to play 5-out offense will be interesting against Indiana. He is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the last three games.

Boo Buie has struggled over the past nine games. After averaging 15 points per game in the first seven games, the 6-foot-2 guard has seen that drop to just 6.2 points since, with seven games in single digits. He has been to the free-throw line just four times in that span after averaging 4.8 attempts per game in the first five games.