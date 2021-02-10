Know Your Opponent: Northwestern
Indiana travels to Northwestern after a two-game home stand looking to avenge an earlier season loss to the Wildcats.
Northwestern is struggling, currently on a nine-game losing streak after starting 3-0 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats haven't won a game since December 26.
Miller Kopp comes in as the leader for Northwestern. A long wing - at 6-foot-7 - can use his versatility in a few different ways, leading the Wildcats at 13.2 points per game. While he likes to hover around the three-point line, he also uses his length to get to the free throw line at a good rate. He has struggled from the perimeter in the past eight games, just 7-of-30 (23.3 percent).
Chase Audige has taken over in the backcourt as one of the go-to guys. He has seen double-figure shot attempts in six of the last eight games after not a single one in the first four Big Ten games. He is averaging 12.5 points per game this season and has been more efficient from the field as of late, with four of the last six games above 47 percent from the field.
In the frontcourt, Pete Nance is someone that the Wildcats like to run their offense through at times. His ability to stretch the floor - 35.4 percent from three - and allow Northwestern to play 5-out offense will be interesting against Indiana. He is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the last three games.
Boo Buie has struggled over the past nine games. After averaging 15 points per game in the first seven games, the 6-foot-2 guard has seen that drop to just 6.2 points since, with seven games in single digits. He has been to the free-throw line just four times in that span after averaging 4.8 attempts per game in the first five games.
Northwestern Projected Starters:
PG - Boo Buie (So; 6-2; 180)
Stats: 9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 4.6 apg
SG - Chase Audige (So; 6-4; 200)
Stats: 12.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg
SF - Miller Kopp (Jr; 6-7; 215)
Stats: 13.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.3 apg
PF - Pete Nance (Jr; 6-10; 225)
Stats 12.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.8 apg
C - Robbie Beran (So; 6-9; 215)
Stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.4 apg
Last Meeting:
Northwestern took the first matchup, 74-67, and that was in large part due to its ability to break down the IU defense. Northwestern shot 67.7 percent on 2's and then hit seven 3's as well. IU's inability to keep the Northwestern guards in front was a huge issue throughout the game, and was emphasized even more in the second half as Chase Audige scored all 17 of his points in the final 20 minutes of the game.
Guard production was also a huge mismatch, as Northwestern had 28 points between Boo Buie and Chase Audige whereas IU had just six points from Al Durham and Rob Phinisee.
Overall, Indiana took a 56-52 lead with 8:56 to play but then a 12-0 run by Northwestern made it 62-54 with 5:32 left, ultimately too much to overcome for iU.
Things To Watch For Indiana:
It's all about guard play for Indiana. Guarding the ball was extremely difficult for the Hoosiers in the first matchup and it turned out to be the main reason for the loss. The Hoosiers need to find a way to get both Rob Phinisee and Al Durham on the same page moving forward. If not, it's time to throw Khristian Lander to the fire.
The free throw line will be a place that could decide the game, or at least play a major role in the outcome. Northwestern shoots 73.4 percent from the FT line in Big Ten play but only attempt 17 a game. If Indiana struggles to defend and gets into foul trouble, it could help a struggling offensive team by seeing a few shots go down at the line.
Indiana's three point percentage has gradually increased - up to 34.7 percent - and Northwestern gives up 34.2 percent of its opponents points to 3's - the fourth most in the conference. If IU can hit a few 3's to start, it could open up a lot offensively.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (10-8; 5-6) at Northwestern (6-10; 3-9)
When: Wednesday, Feb 10 @ 5:30 pm ET
Where: Evanston, IL
TV: BTN (Brandon Gaudin and Len Elmore)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
QUICK HITTERS
• The Hoosiers own the head-to-head matchup 118-53, losing the initial matchup 74-67.
• IU is looking to snap a 3-game losing streak in Evanston
• Miller Kopp is one of two qualified players in the Big Ten shooting at least 45% from the field (.463), 40% from three (.413), and 85% from the free throw line (.875).
• With a win, Northwestern will sweep the season series against Indiana for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
• The Wildcats have won three of their last four home games against Indiana, dating back to 2014.
