Know Your Opponent: Nebraska

Indiana seeks redemption after a tough loss and its first road win of the season against Nebraska in Lincoln.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the Hoosiers and the Cornhuskers. Indiana took game one in convincing fashion, winning 68-55 in early December.

Bryce McGowens, the former Rivals150 no. 29 recruit, was held in check in the first meeting, recording just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting. Alonzo Verge led the charge for Fred Hoiberg and finished with a game-high 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a great all-around performance in game one, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Race Thompson put up a points/rebounds double-double with 11 and 11, and Tamar Bates scored 13 off the bench.

To say Nebraska has been struggling of late is an understatement. The Huskers have gone 1-8 since last playing the Hoosiers with an average margin of defeat of 20 points. They come into Monday's matchup at 6-12 overall and 0-7 in conference play (14 in the Big Ten).

Despite their recent woes, McGowens still remains a threat with his scoring ability at his size and is averaging 15.5 points per game. Despite taking 4.5 three-point attempts per game, he is shooting just 25.9 percent. However, he is terrific attacking the basket and drawing contest. He ranks first in the Big Ten in made free throws (80) and fourth in free throw attempts (97). He also leads the Big Ten in minutes played.

Brother Trey McGowens has been out with a foot injury but is due to return any game, although his status for Monday is uncertain. McGowens is a career 11.2 point per game scorer, and would give his team some much-needed help. He has played in just three games this season.

Derrick Walker has been playing well for Nebraska of late, scoring double-digits in five of his last six games. He scored 10 in game one versus Indiana and was the team's most efficient scorer at 71.4 percent from the field. Walker also pulls in 6.1 rebounds per game on the season in addition to his 10.1 points.

Hoiberg has added guard Keisei Tominaga into the starting lineup for some additional shooting. Tominaga hits 35.9 percent of his threes and averages 8.1 points per game. Lat Mayen round out the staring lineup. He only averages 4.9 points per game, but he can effect a game defensively with his length and athleticism.

Off the bench, the Hoosiers will need to stop sixth man C.J. Wilcher, who scores 8.1 points per game and shoots a team-best 37.7 percent from three. Indianapolis native Kobe Webster also added seven points off the bench in his first game against IU this season.