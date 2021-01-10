Know Your Opponent: Nebraska
Indiana finishes its two-game road trip with a matchup against Nebraska on Sunday, the bottom team in the Big Ten.
Nebraska comes in at 4-7 (0-4) on the season and has lost its conference games by an average of 17 points.
Teddy Allen comes in leading the Cornhuskers at 18.2 points per game. The junior guard is a transfer from Western Nebraska C.C after spending one season at West Virginia in 2017-18. Allen is a definition of a scorer. With five games of at least 20+ points this season, he's had every game in double-digits. He is a physical guard who can play both on the wing and take smaller guards in the paint.
Dalano Banton is another strong guard who transferred in to Nebraska from Western Kentucky. He is the definition of a point forward. At 6-foot-9, he plays the point guard position for Nebraska and has some very high level sequences at times despite being a bit of a limited scorer, with limited range. His first nine games this year were in double-figures but the past two his averaging just 6.5 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Banton has one triple-double this season.
Another member of the backcourt is another transfer, Trey McGowens. The combo guard sees most of his scoring come from behind the arc, shooting 45.2 percent. He has struggled from two-point range this year and that has given him inconsistent scoring outputs. He has seven double-digit outings, but also three games of less than six points. He's not much of a playmaker for his teammates and looks more to score than pass when he has the ball.
Lat Mayen, Yvan Ouedraogo and Kobe Webster are other notable members of the rotation. Webster comes in from Western Illinois and put up 18 points against IU last year. He is known for his shooting, but is just 2-of-13 from three in his four Big Ten games. Mayen and Ouedraogo headline the frontcourt and both have double-digit rebound games this season. Neither are a major factor offensively, as the guards of Nebraska are the focal point of the offense.
Nebraska Projected Starters:
PG - Dalano Banton (So; 6-9; 204)
Stats: 12.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.9 apg
SG - Trey McGowens (Jr; 6-4; 191)
Stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 apg
SF - Teddy Allen (Jr; 6-6; 223)
Stats: 18.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg
PF - Lat Mayen (Jr; 6-9; 205)
Stats: 6.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.9 bpg
C - Yvan Ouedraogo (So; 6-9; 245)
Stats: 5.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.8 bpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Nebraska's bigs are nowhere near the talent or skill level of Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis, so this is a game that the IU frontcourt should win, and win by.a large margin. If the IU guards are able to get the ball to the post, look for two dominating performances from that duo.
IU's turnovers have been a factor this season, but those did subside a bit against Wisconsin after the first few minutes. Nebraska's starting backcourt averages 4.6 steals per game and has the length and athleticism to disrupt the IU guards.
Overall, this is a game Indiana should win, but having an emotional and mental lapse after a draining game against Wisconsin on Thursday is possible. It is IU's third game in seven days, so maintaining a strong mentality is crucial to come out on top.
Game Information:
Who: Indiana (7-5; 2-3) at Nebraska (4-7; 0-4)
When: Sunday, Jan. 10 @ 6:00 pm ET
Where: Lincoln, NE
TV: BTN (Larry Punteney and Shon Morris)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• Indiana leads the all-time series 15-7, including the most recent win in the series, 89-64 in the Big Ten Tournament.
• In 3 games last year against Nebraska (all wins), Jackson-Davis averaged 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and shot 69 percent from the field.
• Nebraska is averaging 8.6 3's per game, on pace to be the second-highest average per game in school history.
• Banton is one of four players nationally and the only power conference player with a triple double this season.
• Allen, who leads all Big Ten newcomers in scoring and steals, is one of only two newcomers listed in the top 10 of the Big Ten in scoring.
----
