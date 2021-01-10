Indiana finishes its two-game road trip with a matchup against Nebraska on Sunday, the bottom team in the Big Ten.

Nebraska comes in at 4-7 (0-4) on the season and has lost its conference games by an average of 17 points.

Teddy Allen comes in leading the Cornhuskers at 18.2 points per game. The junior guard is a transfer from Western Nebraska C.C after spending one season at West Virginia in 2017-18. Allen is a definition of a scorer. With five games of at least 20+ points this season, he's had every game in double-digits. He is a physical guard who can play both on the wing and take smaller guards in the paint.

Dalano Banton is another strong guard who transferred in to Nebraska from Western Kentucky. He is the definition of a point forward. At 6-foot-9, he plays the point guard position for Nebraska and has some very high level sequences at times despite being a bit of a limited scorer, with limited range. His first nine games this year were in double-figures but the past two his averaging just 6.5 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Banton has one triple-double this season.

Another member of the backcourt is another transfer, Trey McGowens. The combo guard sees most of his scoring come from behind the arc, shooting 45.2 percent. He has struggled from two-point range this year and that has given him inconsistent scoring outputs. He has seven double-digit outings, but also three games of less than six points. He's not much of a playmaker for his teammates and looks more to score than pass when he has the ball.

Lat Mayen, Yvan Ouedraogo and Kobe Webster are other notable members of the rotation. Webster comes in from Western Illinois and put up 18 points against IU last year. He is known for his shooting, but is just 2-of-13 from three in his four Big Ten games. Mayen and Ouedraogo headline the frontcourt and both have double-digit rebound games this season. Neither are a major factor offensively, as the guards of Nebraska are the focal point of the offense.