Know Your Opponent: Minnesota

Indiana seeks to extend their win streak to two as they travel to the Barn to take on the 13-13 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota sits at a lowly 4-13 in the Big Ten, putting them second to last in the conference standings. Ben Johnson was an early coach of the year candidate for the Gophers' stellar non-conference record, but they have only managed to beat Rutgers, Penn State, and Northwestern.

Indiana was victorious in their first game against Minnesota 73-60 on January 9th in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers got the win with great defense and a balanced scoring attack. Five different players were in double-digits for Indiana.

The Gophers have an elite two-headed monster between Payton Willis (15.5 ppg) and Jamison Battle (16.6 ppg). The two can score from anywhere on the floor, both on and off of the ball, and account for nearly half their team's average points per game. Both play heavy minutes with the ball in their hands. Battle is second in the Big Ten in minutes per game (36.4), while Willis is third (36.3).

Their first game against Indiana was no exception. Battle led the team with 19 that game while Willis had 18. The Hoosiers held the pair to a combined 5-of-18 shooting but they were able to score from the mid range and at the rim.

Eylijah Stephens (10.6 ppg) is another scoring option at guard. He has scored 15 points or more in five games this season, but is inconsistent at best. He has also scored seven or less points in 11 games. He can stretch the floor, making 39.8 percent from three. Stephens scored 12 points in the first outing against Indiana.

The problem for Minnesota is the drop off between their top three players and the rest is substantial. Luke Loewe (8.8 ppg) is a good shooter and an underrated passer but is limited in other aspects of the game. He shoots 36 percent from three and is 12-of-24 on 3s in his last four games. Loewe was held to zero points in the two team's first meeting.

The paint is anchored by Eric Curry (7.9 ppg) but struggles at times to rebound the ball. Over his last six games, he is averaging just 3.5 rebounds per game. Overall, he is 20th in the conference in rebounding at 5.8 boards per game and the team is last in rebounding in the Big Ten. Curry did have eight rebounds in his first game against Indiana but scored just four points.

After the starting lineup, Johnson typically only plays one-to-two players off the bench. Sean Sutherlin (7.0) is the sixth man who can score at the rim but only shoots 18.2 percent from three. Charlie Daniels (1.7 ppg) also typically sees action but only plays 11.8 minutes per game. Freshman center Treyton Thompson (2.2 ppg) will also occasionally get some run.