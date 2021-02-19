Indiana stays home for a tilt against a struggling Michigan State program this season, when the two square off on Saturday.

The Spartans are just 10-9 (4-9) on the year and have struggled with COVID within their program for long stretches of the season.

Indiana-native Aaron Henry, has taken a step up in his development and production as a junior and leads the Spartans in scoring (14.3), rebounding (5.5) and assists (3.5). The lefty wing has started to take on more of a ball dominant role without a true point guard leading the MSU offense. Just a 28.8 percent three point shooter, he is capable of getting streaky from the perimeter. In his last five games, he is 8-of-16 from three. With a high usage rate (28 percent), he does have turnover issues - third in the Big Ten in total turnovers - and isn't always the best decision maker. Overall, Henry is how Michigan State gets offense and his athleticism and slashing ability will be a tough match for Indiana.

Joshua Langford is finally back and healthy for the Spartans and is third on the team in scoring at 9.6 points per game. Efficiency is where Langford struggles. He is shooting just 34.8 percent in conference play and has an offensive rating of just 93.3. He is limited to being a jump shooter and doesn't have much true off of the bounce attacking skills.

Marquette transfer Joey Hauser has been an inconsistent piece for the Spartans thus far. In Big Ten play he is averaging just 9.2 points per game and has seven of the 13 conference games with less than 10 points. As a hybrid four, he has the ability to take a bigger defender off of the dribble at times, but for the most part he has resorted to a three-point shooter, with 53 percent of his shot attempts this season coming from three, making at a 35.1 percent clip.

Gabe Brown comes in off of the bench to provide a scoring punch. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 7.3 points. He is mainly a three-point shooter at this phase in his career but has the ability to get to the rim with his athleticism. He shoots 45 percent from three in over three attempts per game.

The point guard duties have been split between Rocket Watts and Foster Loyer, who will be out a week with a shoulder injury. Watts is a true combo guard who has really struggled making the transition to a full-time point guard this season. His numbers have dipped all across the board. He has one double-digit scoring game in the the last 14 outings and is averaging just 5.5 points over that span, going 30-of-109 (28.3 percent) from the field. He can get streaky and has a good first step ability when confidently attacking the rim, however.

It has been a revolving door in the frontcourt with Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham being the two main forwards outside of Hauser at this point. Both are more rebounding and defensive minded bigs who aren't a huge threat offensively.