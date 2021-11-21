Know Your Opponent: Louisiana

Indiana retakes the court Sunday against the Sun Belt's own Louisiana. The Hoosiers are coming off a huge win versus a very good St. John's team and will look to refine some of their techniques and strategy against three mid-majors in a row.

Louisiana comes into the game at a perfect 3-0, albeit against mostly sub-Division I competition. Longtime coach Bob Marlin coached the team to a 17-9 record last season and a 4th-place finish in the Sun Belt.

The Rajun' Cajuns have something almost no other mid-major has -- a former McDonald's All-American. Jordan Brown was the No. 12 player on the Rivals150 for the class of 2018. He committed to play at Nevada before transferring to Arizona and again transferring to Louisiana before this season.

Brown hasn't had much success at the college level, but he is off to a good start this year. The 6-foot-11-inch forward is averaging a team-high 14.3 points along with 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Greg Williams is a home-grown junior guard who transferred from St. John's after three seasons in New York. Williams has good size at 6-foot-3-inches and can fill the stat sheet. He averages 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and a team-high 3.7 assists per game.

The Rajun' Cajuns run a twin-towers approach with 6-foot-11-inch Theo Akwuba next to Brown. Akwuba is one of two returning starters from last season, the other being forward Dou Gueye. Akwuba averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds and 10.3 points per game, while Gueye has struggled to get much playing time.

Rounding out the starting lineup is freshman forward Kobe Julien and junior guard Jalen Dalcourt. The two combine to score 19.0 points per game.