Know Your Opponent: Jackson State

The Indiana Hoosiers are 4-0 with a first year head coach for the first time since the Bob Knight era and look to go 5-0 against the Jackson State Tigers. They are coming off of a 76-44 beatdown of Louisiana in what was a near-flawless game defensively.

Head coach Wayne Brent is 9th season at Jackson State and has a .430 winning percentage during that time. He has three returning starters from last season but it has not resulted in a win yet this season. However, the Tigers finished 11-6 last season and first in the SWAC, so they are not to be taken lightly.

Jayveous McKinnis has been Jackson State's standout player so far this season. McKinnis leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 12.8 and 10.0 per game. The 6-foot-7 senior forward is capable of even more, however, as he totaled 12.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game last season.

McKinnis is excellent around the rim but is bound to the paint as a scorer. He is surrounded by some talented guards who help space the floor, one of whom is Chance Moore.

Moore is a 6-foot-8 guard who transferred from Wichita State after not playing much his freshman season. He is shooting 40 percent from three off the bench and ranks among the top players in the nation in isolation scoring efficiency.

Isaiah Williams is another 6-foot-8 guard worth noting. Williams is averaging 8.0 points per game but grades out as an excellent defender per Synergy Sports. Opponents have shot just 26.7 percent when being guarded by Williams this season.

6-foot-2 guard Gabe Watson acts as a sixth man for the Tigers and provides them with a spark off the bench. Watson is averaging 12.5 points and is a good shooter, hitting 35.7 percent of his seven three-point attempts per game.

Rounding out the starting lineup are sophomore guard Ken Evans Jr, senior Jonas James III, and graduate transfer Dyllan Taylor. The trio combine to average 16.9 points per game and Taylor leads the team in assists at three per contest.