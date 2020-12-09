After a week off, Indiana is back on the court for its matchup in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against No. 20 Florida State, its second game against a top-25 team this season.

Florida State has played just one game thus far, a blowout win against North Florida. Despite that, it was the same look Seminoles that have become one of the top programs year in and year out around the country.

Leonard Hamilton once again has one of the biggest teams in the country and that starts with the length with his backcourt.

M.J. Walker leads the attack for the Seminoles, putting 17 points up in the opener. Last season, Walker averaged 10.6 points per game, including a 10-point performance against IU. He is a very capable shooter from deep, averaging close to 40 percent from deep for his career.

Freshman Scottie Barnes comes in as a the No. 7 overall player in the Rivals150 for the class of 2020. He is a 6-foot-9 point forward who can play nearly every position on the floor. In the season opener, he played a lot of minutes at the point guard spot as the main ball handler. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

RaiQuan Gray isn't your prototypical power forward, but is one of the best defensive forwards in the ACC. Built much like Zion Williamson - not in skill but in frame - at 6-foot-8 and 260 pounds, Gray won't light up the scoreboard with points, but he does all of the little things you need to win. He had a team-high four steals in the opener and has a lot of versatility on the defensive end of the floor.

Lastly, Balso Koprivica is a 7-foot-1 big who waited his turn and is now the go-to guy in the Florida State frontcourt. He had 13 points in the opener. Just a sophomore, he still has some overall developing to do, but he is nearly unstoppable around the rim, shooting 70 percent last season.