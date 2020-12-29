At 4-5 on the season, Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin knows things have not gone as he would have expected in his first season with the Rebels.

However, the veteran coach is looking to get things turned around when they take on Indiana (6-1) Saturday in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

For the Rebels, it marks their first ever appearance in the Outback Bowl and first game in Florida since the 1991 Gator Bowl. Perhaps, more important, is the fact the Outback Bowl is also the first bowl game for Ole Miss since they knocked off Oklahoma State to win the Sugar Bowl to cap the 2015 season.

On Monday, Kiffin met with the media and said he is “excited” about the opportunity to play Indiana.

“Really excited for our players that they get to go to a bowl game. It is the first time in five years, we’ve been in a bowl game. Excited about this matchup and bowl game in Tampa. I’m sure a lot of fans are excited. The challenge is to play really well and win the game. We are going to come back and go into the indoor and see that banner, and what do you want that banner to say,” Kiffin said.

For the Rebels, there are a series of issues Kiffin and his team have dealt with in recent weeks from players opting out to turn pro to injuries. As a result, the Rebels will be without wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah.

In six games, Moore had 100 or more yards receiving and he went for 225 yards or more three times. As for Yeboah, on the season, he caught 27 balls for 524 yards and six touchdowns.

Injury-wise, wide receiver Braylon Sanders and running back Jerrion Ealy both missed time in the regular season finale against LSU with injuries.

Ealy has 745 yards on 147 touches this season, while Sanders has 15 receptions for an average of 25 yards per catch.