Kickoff set for Indiana-Western Kentucky clash

Kickoff and television information for the Sept. 25 kickoff between Indiana and Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky., has been set.

The Hoosiers and Hilltoppers will square off at 8 p.m. and the game will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

The game marks the fourth time the Hoosiers and Hilltoppers have played and first since 2015, when Indiana picked up a 38-35 win with Kevin Wilson at the helm and Jeff Brohm leading WKU. The last time Indiana traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky was 2010.

Below is the full release from Indiana.