Kickoff set for Indiana-Western Kentucky clash
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Kickoff and television information for the Sept. 25 kickoff between Indiana and Western Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky., has been set.
The Hoosiers and Hilltoppers will square off at 8 p.m. and the game will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.
The game marks the fourth time the Hoosiers and Hilltoppers have played and first since 2015, when Indiana picked up a 38-35 win with Kevin Wilson at the helm and Jeff Brohm leading WKU. The last time Indiana traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky was 2010.
Below is the full release from Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana at Western Kentucky football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, will kick off at 8 pm ET and be televised by CBS Sports Network, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon. IU leads the series, 3-0, with a win in Bowling Green, Ky., in 2010, and wins in Bloomington in 2008 and 2015.
The Hoosiers open the 2021 campaign at Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 4, and open their six-game home campaign against Idaho on Sept. 11. Indiana will also welcome Cincinnati (Sept. 18), Michigan State (Oct. 16), Ohio State (Oct. 23), Rutgers (Nov. 13), and Minnesota (Nov. 20).
Tickets are available by clicking here or by phone at 1-866-IUSPORTS.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.