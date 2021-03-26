Khristian Lander becomes sixth Hoosier to enter transfer portal
Indiana freshman guard Khristian Lander has entered the transfer portal, his dad confirms with TheHoosier.com.
Lander becomes the sixth IU player to enter the portal following the dismissal of head coach Archie Miller.
Like may of the other IU players to enter the portal, Lander's dad said returning to Indiana is on the table and this move is "exploratory".
“In no way does this mean I’m leaving IU,” Khristian Lander said in a post. “It just puts me in a better position for my future.”
The former five-star point guard averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 assists per game in 10.1 minutes per game this season.
Lander was originally part of the class of 2021 but reclassified to 2020 and joined the Hoosiers this past summer.
Appearing in 26 games this season, Lander played spot minutes for the first half of the season. In the last 11 games he played in, he averaged 13.9 minutes per game, including nine games with double-digit minutes. In the first 15 games he played in, he had four such games.
Lander's best performance came in the Michigan State game in East Lansing when he played 22 minutes and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
While Lander had higher expectations that what should have been the case for a freshman reclassifying up a year, and without a true summer to adjust to the college game, he struggled to find his shot all season. He shot 23.1 percent on 2's and 27.3 percent on 3's. 12 of his 18 made field goals were from the perimeter.
Lander was part of a four-man recruiting class that was ranked No. 13 in the country. The Evansville native was ranked No. 26 in the Rivals150 class of 2020.
Al Durham, Armaan Franklin, Parker Stewart, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo are the other players who have entered the transfer portal.
