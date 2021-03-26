Indiana freshman guard Khristian Lander has entered the transfer portal, his dad confirms with TheHoosier.com. Lander becomes the sixth IU player to enter the portal following the dismissal of head coach Archie Miller. Like may of the other IU players to enter the portal, Lander's dad said returning to Indiana is on the table and this move is "exploratory". “In no way does this mean I’m leaving IU,” Khristian Lander said in a post. “It just puts me in a better position for my future.” The former five-star point guard averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 assists per game in 10.1 minutes per game this season.

Khristian Lander becomes sixth Hoosier to enter transfer portal