Indiana freshman point guard Khristian Lander announces he will return to Indiana and take his name out of the transfer portal.

Lander, who entered the portal following the announcement of Archie Miller's firing, announced his intentions to stay at IU on Monday.

"After much thought with coach Woodson and my family, I feel it is in my best interest to conintue my basketball and academy career with Indiana basketball," Lander said. "I want to be one of the reasons Indiana basketball gets back to being great again.

"I'm putting my trust into my team, coach Woodson and the staff he is assembling. Let's work."

The former five-star point guard averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 assists per game in 10.1 minutes per game this season.