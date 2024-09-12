PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Keys To The Game: How Indiana can leave the Rose Bowl with Big Ten win

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

After beating Western Illinois in historic fashion, Indiana now has its sights on the Rose Bowl, where it will open up conference play against UCLA.

This one is projected to be a close one, as the spread is less than three point in IU's favor, so here are three keys to make sure that the Hoosiers get it one and win their first conference game of the Curt Cignetti era.

Advertisement

SET THE TONE DEFENSIVELY

Defense wins championships, but it can also win you a week three game against UCLA. While that's just a cliche joke, defense is actually extremely critical to this game, especially to set the tone and let everyone know the Hoosiers came to play.

Maikal Kamara has mentioned on a few occasions that this game is not only important to win, but to show the nation that IU, and specifically the defense, is talented and can be competitive in Big Ten play.

Looking back to the game at hand, Indiana needs to set the tone early on the defensive side, as limiting UCLA's offense for the first half should give the IU offense some breathing room to find its footing, facing a Big Ten defense for the first time this season.

I expect the defense to do exactly that, as Aidan Fisher and Maikal Kamara should step up and make big plays early, just like they've done in the past two game. Although this is on a much bigger stage, primetime in Big Ten play, the defense has played exceptionally so far, so the defense continuing to do so, especially in the first half, is a key to IU winning this game.

LIMIT ETHAN GARBERS' LEGS

This key is another defensive key, as defense is key in this matchup, hopefully I've made that clear by now.

In UCLA's only game so far this season, that being at Hawai'i, it did not have a strong run attack, and thus, not a strong offensive attack. I expect IU to target this weakness, especially from QB Ethan Garbers.

The Bruin running backs were held to just 24 yards rushing for the game, while Garbers had 47, still not an exceptional number, but certainly more impressive compared to his running backs.

This means the defense should try to limit Garbers run attack and try to keep him in the pocket, the pocket where he completed just 19 passes out of 38 attempts.

Limiting his legs will allow Garbers to make mistakes with his arm, as he made several against Hawai'i, throwing two interceptions among his 19 incompletions.

All in all, assuming the UCLA RB's are held to similar numbers to their game against Hawai'i, limiting Ethan Garbers legs will allow the IU defense to have the UCLA offense right where they want them.

Doing so should give IU an edge, possibly leading to a major Hoosier victory.

CONVERT ON BIG PLAYS ON OFFENSE

This key is the first offensive one, put possibly the most important one overall, and that is making big plays on offense.

The offense did a great job of it against Western Illinois and, despite the lowly competition, that's exactly what Hoosier fans hope can translate to the game against UCLA.

Kurtis Rourke threw the ball exceptionally against WIU, a major improvement over his performance against FIU, and big plays were a major reason why.

He connected with Anderson Coby for a 38 yard TD, Elijah Sarratt for a 71 yard TD and completed several other big plays throughout other drives.

These plays are the kind of plays Cignetti mentioned were missing against FIU, while also being something an offense needs from time to time to be effective, Expect Rourke and co. to look and possibly convert on these types of plays against UCLA, as they may be the difference from an effective and ineffective offense.

If the offense can make those big plays against UCLA, especially if the defense plays well, like the first two keys mentioned, I see no way the Bruins could stop the Hoosiers from moving to 1-0 in Big Ten play, 3-0 overall.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2tleXMtdG8tdGhlLWdhbWUtaG93LWluZGlhbmEtY2FuLWxlYXZl LXRoZS1yb3NlLWJvd2wtd2l0aC1iaWctdGVuLXdpbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGaW5kaWFuYS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmtleXMtdG8tdGhlLWdhbWUtaG93LWluZGlh bmEtY2FuLWxlYXZlLXRoZS1yb3NlLWJvd2wtd2l0aC1iaWctdGVuLXdpbiZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==