Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter on Saturday night to discuss both the racial injustice surrounding the death of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic altering plans for the college football season to begin in the fall.

“We were put on this Earth to do what is right,” Warren said. “I just think this is a constant reminder that even above sports, this is about life, and about a man who should not have lost his life.”

Warren is referring to Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who lost his life on May 25 when he was pinned to the ground with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee pressed against his neck.

Yesterday, medical examiners determined that Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of how he died has been debated. The autopsy ruled that Floyd passed away from “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” to his neck and back areas that prevented adequate blood circulation to reach his brain.

“When he said ‘I can't breathe,’ unfortunately, many police are under [the] impression that if you can talk that means you're breathing. That is not true,” Dr. Michael Baden said on Monday when the results conducted of the independent autopsy were revealed. Baden was one of the medical examiners that analyzed Floyd’s cause of death.

Warren, who was selected as the first African-American to be named Big Ten Commissioner on June 4 of last year, created the Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition for the conference in an open letter released on Monday. Warren and his wife, Greta, are donating $100,000 from the Warren Family Foundation in an effort to deter hate, racism, and issues regarding voter registration. The details of the letter can be viewed here.

“I would really just challenge everyone in America. For us to use this as an opportunity, to recognize that we have a lot of work to do,” Warren said. “What we need to do now is come together and do everything we can possibly do to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”



