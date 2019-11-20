Coming off a 16-12 season that saw the Tigers finish in the Kenpom top 200 (175th in the country), one of the areas that held them back all season long was their inefficiency on offense. Princeton finished the season ranked 279th in the country with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of just 89.9, and their specific shooting numbers painted an even bleaker picture. To put it bluntly, the Tigers were absolutely awful when it came to shooting the ball, knocking down 30.3% of their attempts from behind the arc (338th in the country) while converting on 48.1% of their shots inside the arc (252nd in the country). As a result of their substandard shooting numbers, the Tigers effective field goal percentage finished at just 47% on the season, good for 317th nationally.

So far this season the Tigers have been able to improve on those numbers slightly, converting on 31.9% of their outside shots while maintaining an effective field goal percentage of 49.7%, which places them at 142nd in the country.