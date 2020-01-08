Offense has been a struggle so far this season for the Wildcats, as Northwestern finds themselves ranked just 124th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency rating. Their shooting numbers have been woeful, as they currently possess an effective field goal percentage of 47.8%, good for 228th nationally, alongside a three-point percentage of 31.4%, good for 239th nationally.

Offensive rebounding has also been a major struggle for the Wildcats this season, as their offensive rebounding percentage of 24.0% places them at 289th in the country. However, there have been a couple areas in which the Wildcats have excelled, mainly in their ability to take care of the ball and converting at the free-throw line.

Northwestern boasts a turnover percentage of just 16.4% on the season, the 27th best mark in the country. They have also performed well from the free-throw line, converting on 76.1% of their attempts from the charity stripe. The Wildcats haven’t done a particularly good job of getting to the line, as they hold a free throw rate of just 30.6% (208th nationally), but when they do, they take advantage.