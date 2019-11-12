Coming off their second victory of the season against visiting Portland State, Indiana will get back to action on Tuesday night against the North Alabama Lions. With the Lions sitting at 284th in the Kenpom rankings, Indiana is the heavy favorite to come out of Tuesday’s match-up with their third victory of the season.

Finishing last season at just 10-22, there were plenty of areas for concern one could pick out for North Alabama. One of their most substantial weaknesses, however, was the inability to effectively produce on the offensive end of the court. The Lions finished the season ranked 322nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, and their individual shooting stats painted a brutal picture. North Alabama finished the year with an effective shooting percentage of just 44.5% (345th in the nation), a three-point percentage of 29.7% (342nd in the nation), along with a two-point percentage of just 44.4% (342nd in the nation).

