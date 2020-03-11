KenPom Preview: Nebraska
The Indiana Hoosiers will open Big Ten tournament play on Wednesday night as they battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers in search of securing the first NCAA tournament bid of Archie Miller’s Indiana care...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news