Offense has not come easy to Nebraska this season, as they find themselves ranked 169th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency rating. Their effective field goal percentage of 49.6% places them at 156th nationally, while their three-point percentage of 32.7% sits at 184th nationally. The Cornhuskers have also simply been awful from an offensive rebounding perspective, totaling an offensive rebounding percentage of just 19.9%, good for 341st in the country.

Another major cripple for the Nebraska offense has been their inability to take advantage of easy opportunities from the charity stripe. The Cornhuskers boast a respectable free throw rate of 37.6% (71st in the country), yet they are converting on just 56.0% of their attempts, a stunning 350th in the country.

If there’s one area that’s a strength for Nebraska offensively, it is in ball control. The Huskers have a turnover percentage of just 16.4%, which represents the second-best mark in the Big Ten.