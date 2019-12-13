Kenpom Preview: Nebraska
Coming off a big victory over UConn in the Jimmy V Classic, the Indiana Hoosiers will now have to turn their sights to the Nebraska Cornhuskers who come to Bloomington losers of three of their last four. It’s been a tough year in Lincoln, but Indiana will represent Nebraska’s first Big Ten opponent of the season and a chance to press the reset button on the season.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Offensive Efficiency
Offense has not come easy to Nebraska this season, as they find themselves ranked 169th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency rating. Their effective field goal percentage of 49.6% places them at 156th nationally, while their three-point percentage of 32.7% sits at 184th nationally. The Cornhuskers have also simply been awful from an offensive rebounding perspective, totaling an offensive rebounding percentage of just 19.9%, good for 341st in the country.
Another major cripple for the Nebraska offense has been their inability to take advantage of easy opportunities from the charity stripe. The Cornhuskers boast a respectable free throw rate of 37.6% (71st in the country), yet they are converting on just 56.0% of their attempts, a stunning 350th in the country.
If there’s one area that’s a strength for Nebraska offensively, it is in ball control. The Huskers have a turnover percentage of just 16.4%, which represents the second-best mark in the Big Ten.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news