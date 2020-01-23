News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

KenPom Preview: Michigan State

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

The Indiana Hoosiers will return to action on Thursday night as they battle the Michigan State Spartans in a pivotal contest in the Big Ten. The Spartans currently sit alone atop the Big Ten standi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}