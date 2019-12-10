Kenpom Preview: Connecticut
Following Saturday’s disappointing performance against Wisconsin, the Indiana Hoosiers will return to action tonight against the Connecticut Huskies in Madison Square Garden. Indiana has been through highs-and-lows in the past week, and they’ll look to find a level of consistency against UConn moving forward.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Offensive Efficiency
The Huskies offense grades out relatively well according to Kenpom with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 105.9, putting them at 65th in the country in that category. One of the major strengths of the UConn offense has been their ability to control the ball as their turnover percentage of 16.5% ranks 36th nationally. The offensive rebounding numbers for UConn are respectable as well, carrying an offensive rebounding percentage of 32.4% up to this point in the season.
Despite these strengths, the Huskies have really struggled to be efficient from the floor. UConn is converting on just 45.0% of their two-point attempts, good for 283rd in the country in that category. Their three-point percentage is slightly better on the season, knocking down 34.2% of their attempts from behind the arc, but remains unimpressive.
UConn’s effective field goal percentage of 47.2% ranks at 241st in the country; keeping the Huskies out of rhythm will be paramount to Indiana’s success defensively.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news