The Huskies offense grades out relatively well according to Kenpom with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 105.9, putting them at 65th in the country in that category. One of the major strengths of the UConn offense has been their ability to control the ball as their turnover percentage of 16.5% ranks 36th nationally. The offensive rebounding numbers for UConn are respectable as well, carrying an offensive rebounding percentage of 32.4% up to this point in the season.

Despite these strengths, the Huskies have really struggled to be efficient from the floor. UConn is converting on just 45.0% of their two-point attempts, good for 283rd in the country in that category. Their three-point percentage is slightly better on the season, knocking down 34.2% of their attempts from behind the arc, but remains unimpressive.

UConn’s effective field goal percentage of 47.2% ranks at 241st in the country; keeping the Huskies out of rhythm will be paramount to Indiana’s success defensively.