Offense has been tough to come by at times for the Razorbacks as they find themselves ranked 106th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom. However, the Razorbacks have been elite at converting their two-point attempts, knocking down 55.9% of their attempts from inside the arc which is good for 16th nationally. Their effective field goal percentage isn’t quite as impressive at 51.2% on the year (110th nationally), largely due to their struggles from behind the arc.

Arkansas’ two most prominent struggles offensively have been perimeter shooting and offensive rebounding. The Razorbacks are converting on just 29.7% of their attempts from behind the arc, which places them at 287th in the country in that category. Arkansas’ struggles have on the offensive glass have been even more pronounced, as their offensive rebounding percentage of 22.0% places them at 324th nationally.