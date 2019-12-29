News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kenpom Preview: Arkansas

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

The Indiana Hoosiers will welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Assembly Hall on Sunday night in search of their twelfth win of the season. Indiana is currently undefeated in non-conference play thus far, with the Razorbacks representing the final non-conference match-up of the season.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Indiana will look to remain undefeated in non-conference play when they battle Arkansas on Sunday night. (Brian Spurlock USA Today)
Indiana will look to remain undefeated in non-conference play when they battle Arkansas on Sunday night. (Brian Spurlock USA Today)

Offensive Efficiency

Offense has been tough to come by at times for the Razorbacks as they find themselves ranked 106th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency according to Kenpom. However, the Razorbacks have been elite at converting their two-point attempts, knocking down 55.9% of their attempts from inside the arc which is good for 16th nationally. Their effective field goal percentage isn’t quite as impressive at 51.2% on the year (110th nationally), largely due to their struggles from behind the arc.

Arkansas’ two most prominent struggles offensively have been perimeter shooting and offensive rebounding. The Razorbacks are converting on just 29.7% of their attempts from behind the arc, which places them at 287th in the country in that category. Arkansas’ struggles have on the offensive glass have been even more pronounced, as their offensive rebounding percentage of 22.0% places them at 324th nationally.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}