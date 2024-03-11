BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Kel’el Ware, who fell out of the Oregon rotation completely during his freshman season, had his fair share of skeptics when he entered the transfer portal. Tabbed as one of the prized possessions to be had last offseason, Indiana’s acquisition of the Little Rock, Ark., 7-footer had its risks. Could a projected first round NBA Draft pick really not have the motor to compete at a high level and seek out competition? Was he really not tough to make his freakishly long build play a factor on the floor? Could these issues, should they exist, really be pushed to the point of extinction? Mike Woodson, the Indiana head coach who tasked himself with Ware’s progression as his next big man development project after Trayce Jackson-Davis proved to be a ringing endorsement for his ability to do so, wasn’t keen to squander that newfound reputation. Still, he understood the challenge he’d laid out ahead of himself was both unique and immensely important to any success his IU team would find this season. Fast forward to Sunday night, when all Ware’s statline is missing is a free throw. He’s composed enough to tell himself not to think, to just shoot, to trust himself and his growth throughout the year and the shot will fall. When it does, it’s his 28th point of the night, pairing along with his 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes. It’s also the one-point advantage IU relies upon when the final tally reads 65-64 in favor of the Hoosiers, who etched out their fourth consecutive win with a big influx of help from No. 1 in white on the floor. “All I can tell you guys after that first month,” Woodson said, “he’s been a totally different player. I got to give tribute to my coaching staff and how they work, and we pushed him and his teammates believe in him and I believe in him. “He’s been phenomenal, which is kind of nice to see.”

He accounted for zero double-doubles in his time in Eugene. In recording one his first time on the floor in an official game versus Florida Gulf Coast in November, the fruits of his many labors revealed their first glimpses. Now boasting 14 to his name this season, eight of which have come with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, and he’s far and away the most impactful player on the court on a nightly basis. There’s one-offs where Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako or others take the reins for the evening. Numbers suggest, however, that Ware’s substantial growth is among the driving factors that is coinciding with the late season charge Indiana will ride into the Big Ten Tournament. He’s Indiana’s leading scorer, rebounder, field goal and three point shooter by percentage and shot blocker. As he’s continued his reascension back into the forefronts of NBA front office conversations and draft boards, Indiana’s breakout star has established himself as the leader IU goes to when taking advantage of a skill matchup. Few are tougher covers than him on the floor. Ask Michigan State’s Carson Cooper, who bodied Ware up about as well as he could for his size before watching the Indiana sophomore rise through contact and convert the two-pointer through a foul with the game hanging in the balance. As the shot hung on the rim and eventually dropped, Assembly Hall rose to a fever pitch. The usually lowkey Ware’s face disappeared into a thunderous roar of his own. So much for those earlier questions about his passion and desire to compete at the highest level. Or, while on the topic of asking, wonder how the play out of Indiana’s timeout with just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation was drawn up for Ware’s presence to be utilized in the low block. That getting fouled and going to the free throw line, despite being 0-fer on the day to that point from the line, was the best scenario Indiana could envision for itself when it needed a bucket. It’s a matter of a team realizing its best player and that same player being aggressive in showcasing it. Results are coming because of it. “Just wanting to win,” Ware said postgame. “Of course, I’ve been wanting to win the whole season, but I feel like looking past it, I just need to be more aggressive, and that’s what I’ve been doing on the offensive end, and just trying to help my team as much as I can on the defensive end just to come up with a win.”