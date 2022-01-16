Keith Smart picks up big win as interim HC: 'I told them to breathe'

Former Indiana guard and legend Keith Smart led Arkansas to a big upset-win over No. 12 LSU on the road on Saturday.

It was Smart's first game as interim head coach for the Razorbacks as head coach Eric Musselman was recovering from shoulder surgery.

Arkansas defeated LSU 65-58 on Saturday in a game in which Smart's Razorbacks ended the game on a 17-2 run.

“Coach Smart was calm throughout the whole game. He just kept telling us like, ‘It’s okay, it's okay. Keep pushing.’ ... He just kept telling us to push. He never got rattled, and we never looked rattled," Arkansas guard Jaylin Williams said. "When we see him not rattled and just with confidence in us, we look at each other and have that confidence too. So, we just kept going, and Coach Smart did a really good job tonight."

Arkansas was down eight with nine minutes left when Smart called a key timeout that led to the huge run to finish.

"I called a timeout and I just told those guys to breathe, forget about what just happened, and breathe, because I need you to get some clarity in your mind right now, and that really helped," Smart said. “I shared with them, ‘Hey look guys, as bad as it is, guess what? … We’re down eight points, but...we’ve got a lot of time."

One of Smart's most famous moments on a basketball court came in Louisiana, 35 years ago... a game-winner for Indiana against Syracuse in the 1987 National Championship game.

Saturday's return brought out more positive moments as well, as Smart grew up just eight minutes from the LSU campus.

"I'm literally 8 mintues from here and went to my mom's house yesterday (Friday). I hadn’t seen her in three years, and to walk in, she didn’t know I was coming," Smart said. "I told her there was a possibility I might not come. I didn’t know what the protocol would be.

"And when I went there, my cousin was waiting for me. She just said, hey one of the other brothers wanted to see you outside, And my mom came outside and saw me and she was speechless. So that was nice.”

Below are the full postgame moments from Smart.