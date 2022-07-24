Keegan's Notebook: Saturday standouts at Peach Jam

Saturday's energy at Riverview was palpable. The majority of this circuit, a lot of these games have gone through the motions. They've been blowouts, and some teams have been severely outmatched, but at this point in the circuit that is no more.

These are the best of the best. Late in the week of Peach Jam, as we see semifinals and finals, these games are treated like high school playoff games. Pedal to the medal, relentless effort, and pressure will separate the great from the good. Saturday was awesome, and it makes me look forward to Sunday even more than I did before.

Here are my takeaways and some notable Indiana targets who stood out.