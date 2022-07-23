Keegan's Notebook: Friday takeaways at Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - I am down here in beautiful North Augusta, South Carolina. My AirBnB is just a couple of miles from Augusta National Golf Club (don't tempt me).

This is the craziest atmosphere at an AAU event each summer. Hundreds of kids piling outside of locked gymnasium doors just hoping and praying to get a glimpse of Bronny James, GG Jackson, or KJ Evans.

There were many big time performances on Friday., Here are my takeaways from my first day at Peach Jam.