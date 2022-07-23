 TheHoosier - Keegan's Notebook: Friday takeaways at Peach Jam
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-23 07:15:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Keegan's Notebook: Friday takeaways at Peach Jam

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@Knickoson42

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - I am down here in beautiful North Augusta, South Carolina. My AirBnB is just a couple of miles from Augusta National Golf Club (don't tempt me).

This is the craziest atmosphere at an AAU event each summer. Hundreds of kids piling outside of locked gymnasium doors just hoping and praying to get a glimpse of Bronny James, GG Jackson, or KJ Evans.

There were many big time performances on Friday., Here are my takeaways from my first day at Peach Jam.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}