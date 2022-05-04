Keegan's Notebook: Bill Hensley Run 'N Slam

After watching an abundance of games in Fort Wayne over this past weekend and being in Indianapolis at the start of April for the first session of Adidas 3SSB, I have a few takeaways before getting into my scouting.

1. These kids are insanely talented

2. The amount of Division 1 head coaches that attend these live sessions makes me appreciate the dead periods. Give these coaches a break, I saw multiple coaches from California, Utah, Texas, etc. All in a gym across from a cornfield in Westfield, Indiana. If there weren't dead periods these coaches would go insane.

3. You've probably seen some of the outrage on Twitter about the admission fees to these events, and it's ridiculous. Sometimes $20 a person to watch their son, brother, friend, or cousin play a couple of basketball games. Through 10 years of playing summer baseball, I don't think there was ever a gate fee of more than $6, and it was very often just free to walk in. I couldn't imagine not looking in the stands and seeing my parents watching me. That's a huge part of growing your own confidence and growing as an athlete, and a human. There's comfort there, and picturing a mom walking out of a gym right after she walked in because she can't afford to pay the fee? That's Heartbreaking stuff.

Ok, I'm done, here are my notes.

