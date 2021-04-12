Very excited.

That is how Jaren Kanak, a 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound junior athlete from Hays, Kansas summed up his emotions after receiving a recent offer from the Indiana Hoosiers.

"Very excited to receive another opportunity to play at the next level. Coach (Charlton) Warren is the one who extended it. They are right up there with the rest of the power 5 offers. I’m very interested in the way coach Warren has developed players in the past. I think what Tom Allen has done to build and turn around the program is awesome," Kanak told TheHoosier.com.

Kanak added that while his relationship with defensive coordinator Warren is fairly new, he is intrigued by him.

"We just recently started communicating, so I’m looking forward to building the relationship. His experience coaching at other major programs is interesting," he said.