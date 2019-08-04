After three years as Indiana’s defensive coordinator -- two of which as the team’s head coach -- Tom Allen passed the reins to Kane Wommack.

Wommack was the youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS during his tenure at the University of Southern Alabama before joining the Hoosiers as the linebackers coach on Jan. 8, 2018. Just over 11 months later, he was named the program’s new defensive coordinator.

“You know, it’s kind of been a long time in the making,” Allen said at Media Day on Thursday. “We worked together at Ole Miss and worked with his dad and really developed a strong friendship and a trust with each other on and off the field.”

