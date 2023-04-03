His commitment to Indiana was late and went under the radar. Now, his teammates can't stop talking about him. Indiana has Jaylin Lucas in the backfield and Perry, basically a replica of Lucas, in the slot. Coming from Marietta, GA, Perry committed to Indiana in December of 2021 and redshirted his first season. "He's a quick, shifty guy," Indiana veteran defensive back Noah Pierre said. The attention in the class of 2022 largely went to Omar Cooper. The Indiana native and Lawrence North graduate – a high school teammate of then Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley – chose Indiana early in the recruiting process and stuck with them despite not signing on National Signing Day. When Perry flipped from Central Michigan, few knew much about him. In all honesty, they still probably don't know much. If the spring is any indication, however, it won't be long before his name is a hot topic in opposing Big Ten meeting rooms.

"He's going to do a lot of things," Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas said. "We're kind of used in the same way, but his speed gets him open, he's a crisp route runner, he'll be getting some action too." Perry could possibly be to Indiana what Tyreek Hill is to the Miami Dolphins. As Lucas explained it, a "crisp" route runner with game-changing speed. He can beat a defender one-on-one or just simply outrun them and the safety. He's taking full advantage of multiple doors that have opened. First, Emery Simmons' transfer to Utah required a necessary replacement with a similar archetype. Perry fits that mold. Second, Cam Camper's injury rehab only means more reps during spring practice, leading to an increased cohesiveness and rapport with the quarterbacks. "Kam is so dynamic and explosive," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "I see him as a guy in that slot position, we want to get him the ball as well."

The slot position in offensive coordinator Walt Bell's offense is an important one. Emery Simmons was second on the team in receptions last season with 37 catches to Camper's 46. Simmons had a great year usage-wise despite largely being overshadowed by DJ Matthews through the first seven games of the season. Perry, a Marietta High School graduate caught 63 passes for 1,116 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year of high school. With Simmons' departure after just a season in Bloomington, Perry may be next to have a chance to shine finally. All things considered, Perry shouldn't have any limitations or anyone blocking him at that position. There isn't another receiver on the roster that fits the size, speed, and quickness model of a slot receiver better than the second-year Hoosier.

The explosiveness of this upcoming Indiana offense is eye-popping. Jaylin Lucas is obvious, he could end up being one of the best players in the country and few in Bloomington would be surprised. Tayven Jackson offers a true dual-threat skillset and through spring practice, his ability to keep the ball out of harm's way has stuck out. Then you have a veteran receiver in Cam Camper who may be one of the most reliable receivers in the Big Ten and his rehab is on track for him to be ready by week one. The Hoosiers also have a big-body red zone threat in Donaven McCulley and now a take-the-top-off a defense speed threat in the receiving game with Perry.