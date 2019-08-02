Kalen DeBoer has been calling plays over the span of a 19-year career. In that time, he’s learned to adjust his offensive scheme based on the careful evaluation of the roster in front of him. He’ll need to adjust once again for his newest stint as Indiana’s offensive coordinator.

“There's some great schemes and great things that we executed well the last few years,” DeBoer said. “Balancing that along with bringing in your style, I just think over the past few years you become more efficient in that.”

Outside of coaching his players in the spring and summer, DeBoer went back and watched last year’s games again to further evaluate the talent at his disposal.

“You just have a good feeling that another year of experience underneath all these guys' belt, and a few tweaks here and there, and we could be off and rolling,” DeBoer said.

