Kaiden Turner remains fully committed to Hoosiers following visit

He was the first commitment in the Class of '22 for Indiana, and the love Arkansas linebacker Kaiden Turner has for the Hoosiers has only grown since giving his commitment earlier this year.

This past weekend, the love continued to grow, as Turner took his official visit to Indiana and then proceeded to shut down his recruiting.

"It was amazing, especially meeting Coach (Tom) Allen in person for the first time. We had been talking over the phone for about a year now. I still love Indiana University," Turner told TheHoosier.com after arriving back home after his visit.

Since providing his commitment to the Hoosiers, Turner has been active on social media talking up Indiana and trying to attract other players to Bloomington.

"Yeah I’ve definitely enjoyed doing that. Especially trying to get the guys that are already committed to flip, I just find that fun," Turner said.

Turner said what makes Indiana special is Allen and the LEO culture.

"The culture Indiana has and the way coach Allen runs his program, I don’t see how anyone could turn down an offer from Indiana University," he said.

The Hoosiers were the first program to offer him, and he said since then, the two parties have continued to build a great relationship that was in full display this past weekend.

"It meant a lot them believing in me at first and knowing my talent before everyone else," Turner said. "They said they love my speed and my frame. It was an incredible feeling. Knowing that even those pushups at night as a little kid are beginning to pay off. I am incredibly blessed to be in this position."