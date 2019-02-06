Barring any unforeseen setbacks, IU head coach Archie Miller said he expects senior forward Juwan Morgan to play Thursday night vs. No. 20 Iowa.

"As far as I know, yeah," Miller said. "He's been back at practice the last couple of days and doesn't see any setbacks. I think we avoided maybe a bigger problem. Again, being in that shoulder, I think he was really scared at the time because he's had some instances there. But as he got calmed down, got home and got some therapy and some treatment, he's feeling good. He hasn't missed a practice."

With 6:04 left in the first half of Indiana's 79-75 overtime win at Michigan State last Saturday, Morgan dove for a loose ball and tried to force a jump ball after a steal by Spartans guard Kyle Ahrens. Morgan immediately grabbed his left shoulder and went back to the locker room with team doctor Larry Rink. While Morgan was unable to play in the second half, he did eventually remerge from the locker room during that period to rejoin his teammates on the bench.

Morgan, Indiana's second-leading scorer, is averaging 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.2 minutes per game this season. He is also shooting 59.3 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

While Morgan is expected to play, the Hoosiers will be without their other captain in guard Zach McRoberts. The redshirt senior is still dealing with a foot injury which will hold him out of Thursday's game against Iowa and Sunday's game against Ohio State.

Indiana and Iowa will tip off at 9 p.m. eastern time Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. ESPN will televise the contest.