Juwan Morgan advances to NBA Finals with Boston Celtics

Former Indiana standout forward Juwan Morgan advanced to the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in game 7 on Sunday night. Morgan and the Celtics will go on to face the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, beginning on June 2. Despite a reserve role, Morgan has seen the floor in five games this postseason, mainly in end-of-game situations with the games decided.

Former IU star Juwan Morgan advances to the NBA Finals. (@celtics)