Juwan Morgan advances to NBA Finals with Boston Celtics
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Former Indiana standout forward Juwan Morgan advanced to the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in game 7 on Sunday night.
Morgan and the Celtics will go on to face the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, beginning on June 2.
Despite a reserve role, Morgan has seen the floor in five games this postseason, mainly in end-of-game situations with the games decided.
The previously undrafted free agent got his first stint in the NBA with the Utah Jazz where he would eventually play a critical role in the postseason. In the 2020 playoffs, Morgan played in all seven games of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Denver Nuggets and made two starts. He averaged 1.4 points per game in 12.4 minutes.
Following a few years of bouncing around, Morgan found a home with the Celtics' G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics this year. He played in 29 games and averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He would eventually sign with the Celtics on March 28.
Morgan played four years at Indiana where he averaged 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 129 career appearances.
As a junior, he was named Second-Team All-Big Ten after averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. As a senior, Morgan averaged 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game en route to a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.