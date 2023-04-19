Indiana redshirt freshman cornerback Trevell Mullen announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, he is the first Hoosier to enter the transfer portal since the second portal entry window opened on April 15.

Mullen was a four-star recruit in the Hoosier's 2021 recruiting class from Coconut Creek, Fla. He originally signed with Tom Allen over 17 other scholarship programs including offers from SEC schools Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Kentucky. Ranked as the No. 31 cornerback in his class, Mullen also had scholarship offers from Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Penn St, Pitt, Syracuse, TCU, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Mullen's didn't play in a single game for Indiana last season as a freshman, but he earned Scout Team Player of the Week honors for his practice performance in Indiana's preparation for Western Kentucky. In Oct., he was named Co-Defensive Scout Team Player of the Week before the Hoosiers' game at Rutgers.

A former top 200 prospect, Mullen's older brother Tiawan was an All-American selection for Indiana while another brother, Trayvon, currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. His cousin is former Heisman trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.