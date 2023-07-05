Former Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis has agreed to a four-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, including two guaranteed years, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday evening. The full details of the contract have not yet been announced.

The 2023 consensus first-team All-American was selected with the penultimate pick - 57th overall - in the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22. Jackson-Davis was projected to be picked as high as late in the first round before sliding to the end of the draft.

When reflecting on the draft, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated the plan for Jackson-Davis was to be on the Warriors' 15-man roster.

Earlier this week it was announced that Jackson-Davis was included on the Warriors NBA Summer League roster, although a reported hamstring injury has kept him from making his debut.

The Warriors lack much depth in the front court. Veterans Draymond Green and Kevon Looney figure to be the players Jackson-Davis will have to compete with for playing time.