News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 07:48:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior day visitors react to Indiana's annual event Sunday

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana hosted a number of visitors on Jan. 26 for its annual junior day event. Many of the visitors, as they typically are, were in-state within a 2021 class that new tight ends coach Kevin Wright...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}